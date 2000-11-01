Cherry Fever

a "hymen holocaust" ensues in cherry falls because a serial killer has a bloodlust for virgins

The premise of Cherry Falls is sure to raise eyebrows. A knife-happy psycho is slashing only the virgins in the local student body. In an attempt to save their nubile butts from the blade, the resourceful teens organize a big orgy called the Pop Your Cherry Ball at a local lodge. This will render the teens unsavory to the killer. The apparent moral: Sex makes you safer---certainly a movie first. Still, the school principal is inexplicably alarmed, saying, "We're going to have a major fuckfest on our hands!" Indeed---and you'll be busting your gut watching doe-eyed Brittany Murphy slowly crack under the pressure of having to give it up or die. In these post-Scream times, director Geoffrey Wright gets credit for working this shopworn genre in such a titillating, tongue-in-cheek fashion. It's American Pie with a body count.