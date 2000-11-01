Games that go bump in the night

Apparently we aren't the only ones with a penchant for grisly games. Seems the bloodiest titles have become best-sellers. Capcom's zombie-filled Resident Evil series has grown so popular that this year the company released an entirely different installment for each system---Play Station. Dreamcast and Nintendo 64. The series' success has spawned a new breed of gore-filled games. Sega recently created D2, a fiendishly creepy four-disc set for Dreamcast, and infogrames resurrected horror game pioneer Alone in the Dark for a sequel---Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (for Dreamcast, PlayStation and PC). Even Hollywood is releasing a few bloodsoaked games, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Evil Dead: Hail to the King (both for Dreamcast, PlayStation and PC). And when we heard that Gathering of Developers plans to release three separate PC games based on The Blair Witch Project, we fixed ourselves a stiff drink and dead-bolted the front door.