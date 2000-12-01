Centerfolds On Sex: Carrie Stevens

The best sex is an adventure. I don't pretend to know the secret formula---maybe we should ask Hef---but I do know that you should start by making her laugh. You also need to prove your trustworthiness, show her respect, call when you say you will and have phone sex with her. When you can't be with someone, phone sex is the next best thing. A guy I was dating traveled a lot. He'd call from France or Taiwan, and we'd do it over the phone. We joked about it, and I'd be like, "Cool! I have never had sex in France!" The secret to great phone sex is that you can say anything you want without physical insecurities. Tell her what you want to do to her. Tell her what you want her to do to you. It's easy because you're not saying it to her face. Plus, you have plenty of time to think about how great the sex is going to be the next time you get together. It's all about suspense. Having sex in public places is also fun. A few years ago, a guy I was dating took me to see the house he was having built. It was just a frame at the time, but we went upstairs and started messing around on the floor of what would eventually be his bedroom. There was no ceiling, so we were under the stars. There were no walls, so we could see the ocean. We made out but didn't have sex. Then we decided to go back to my hotel. In the car on the way there, we were so hot that he went down on me. He took off my panties and hung them around the rearview mirror. I must say, he is a talented driver. He had his hands on the steering wheel and his foot on the pedals, but he couldn't see a thing. I guided him by saying, "A little more to the left. Wait, slow down, there's a red light. Faster. Yes! That's the right speed!" Of course, we ended up pulling over to the side of the road and climbing into the back of his SUV.

Why I'm good in bed:I don't like to do anything halfway. If I'm going to do it, I'm going to do right. But it takes two, so I'm only as good as I'm inspired to be.My first time:When I was 13 I began a secret five-year romance with a boy who was five year older. I felt for the line, "I love you so much that I want to share everything with you." I was probably the first person in my class to lose my virginity. Most of the other kids did it at a party or out in the woods to get it over with. My first sexual experience may have happened early, but at least I can say I was in love!Carrie