Playboy's College Basketball Preview

For a while now, college basketball has been losing its best players as early entrants into the NBA. We were thankful that Magic and Isiah gave their schools and fans two years each before turning pro. Michael, Hakeem and Shaq gave us three. There was always more talent to recruit, new stars to be made. However, when Kevin Garnett jumped directly from high school to the Timberwolves in 1995 and Kobe Bryant skipped college in 1996 to join the pros, there was no comparable talent on the college scene to take their places. The enormous entertainment and commercial success of March Madness may have masked the problem, but as more players leave college early or go directly to the NBA from high school, the quality of college basketball has deteriorated.

This past June, 27 university and two more high school players chose to play for money instead of college. Eleven gave up two years of eligibility; three gave up three years; two passed on all four. Were they wrong? Darius Miles and DeShawn Stevenson, the two high school players, weren't. They went third and 23rd in the first round and are young millionaires. Next year, the two best high school players in the nation will likely be the first two picks in the 2001 NBA draft. College basketball will take it on the chin again.

If Magic, Isiah, Michael and Shaq were seniors in high school this year, would any of them play college basketball? How about Chris Webber, Jason Kidd, Allen Iverson? Or Karl Malone, Larry Bird or Hakeem Olajuwon? Chances are most would go pro, or if they did play college players staying for only a year or two, coaches are forced to recruit harder. The temptation to shortcut the rules becomes even greater.

Should the NBA establish a minimum age rule for draft eligible players? Can the NCAA improve the lot of college players, providing them with minimum stipends and liberalizing rules that result in hardships for players from poor families? The NCAA fat cats will tell you over martinis and jumbo shrimp cocktails that there simply isn't enough money to go around. And coaches with million-dollar contracts point to the value of a college education as they interview for an even higher paying job. But without some sort of transfusion, college basketball will only continue its decline.

Of course, the biggest news of the hoops year was Indiana's firing of Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight. Knight survived at IU as long as he did because he was a great teacher of the game and charismatic fodder for the media, didn't cheat and graduated his players. His assistant Mike Davis inherits one of Indiana's most talented teams in years, but it's impossible to predict whether the Hoosiers can recover sufficient equilibrium to be a factor on the national scene---or even in the Big 10. Knight himself may not go quietly into the night, because he wants to be the all-time winningest coach in college basketball. Our guess is that after a fishing trip or two, he will land a job to reach that goal, at the same time giving ESPN enough soundbites to carry them for another decade. However, even without Knight and that long list of blue-chip underclassmen turned pro, there's still a season to be played. Let's take a look at which teams have the talent and moxie to make it all the way to the Final Four in Minneapolis.

(1) Duke

The Blue Devils have seven former McDonald's All-Americans on their roster, more than any other school in the country. That deep talent base combined with one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball, Mike Krzyzewski, makes Duke our choice to cut down the nets next April. Yes, the Blue Devils lost ACC Player of the Year Chris Carrawell to graduation, but they added a future superstar in guard Chris Duhon of Slidell, Louisiana, who will make an immediate impact in Durham. In addition, sophomore swingman Mike Dunleavy is fully recovered from a bout with mononucleosis that sidelined him for part of his freshman campaign; he should emerge as a star this season. Inside, Duke is big and strong, with 6'8" Shane Battier a legitimate candidate for National Player of the Year. He'll have help from 6'9" Carlos Boozer and 6'6" Nate James. Add standout point guard Jason Williams, and you have a team that should be booking rooms for the Final Four---plus an extra seat on the charter home for a championship trophy.

(2) Arizona

With four trips to the Final Four and a national championship on his résumé. Lute Olson knows all about coaching great talent. But this year's edition of the Wildcats could be Olson's finest. All five starters from last season are back, and each averaged double figures in scoring. The Arizona offensive attack begins with center Loren Woods, a 7'1" intimidator who can score in any number of ways and is a future NBA lottery pick---if he avoids the back problems that plagued him last season. The Wildcats' guards are as good a pair as there is in college basketball, with Jason Gardner running the show from the point and Gilbert Arenas providing scoring and a high-wire act from the wing guard spot. Flanking Woods at the forwards are swingman Richard Jefferson, who can score in transition as well as from the perimeter, and power forward Michael Wright, who scores in the paint, rebounds, defends and is one of the premiere players in America. In addition, Arizona's bench is deep, with size and athleticism up and down the roster. Add it all up, throw in the fact that the Wildcats were upset by Wisconsin in the second round of last season's NCAA tournament, and you have a team hungry to regain the height. If they do, Olson should have another ring on his finger.

(3) Maryland

In an era when players leave school early or never attend college at all, it's refreshing to see a surefire lottery pick turn down the millions and return to school as a senior. That's what 6'9" forward Terence Morris did to help his teammates win a national title. With every scholarship player from last season returning, Maryland has enough experience to live up to its ranking. Morris is obviously the focus of coach Gary Williams' offense. Not only can he run the court in transition, but he also crashes the boards hard at both ends of the floor. Defensively he's an intimidating shot blocker. With star guard Juan Dixon (who averaged 18 points per game) and center Lonny Baxter (who tossed in nearly 16 points per game along with nine rebounds per game and 2.3 blocks), you have a triumvirate of talent. Added to this group is transfer Byron Mouton, the scoring guard from Tulane, where he was the Green Wave's best player. He sat out last season and is good enough to earn a starting spot. Coach Williams is extremely popular with the Maryland faithful. His legend should grow when he takes the Terrapins to the Final Four for the first time ever.

(4) Illinois

This year's edition of the Fighting Illini was supposed to be the team that launched Lon Kruger back into the spotlight. Illinois could end up in the Final Four, but the coach will be Bill Self, who bolted Tulsa for the prestige and opportunity to win a championship. Kruger, who called this team the most talented he had ever assembled, left Champaign for the NBA and a fat contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Now Self will try to mold the cast of players into a national championship contender. Nine of the team's top 10 scorers return, including star guard Cory Bradford, who averaged 15 points per game and has unlimited range from the perimeter. Inside, the Illini will look to 6'9" Marcus Griffin, a dominant force in the paint, along with 610" Brian Cook, a former McDonald's All-American. The bench is loaded with size, and swingmen Sergio McClain and Lucas Johnson add much-needed toughness. If Self can get this group to adapt to his up-tempo style. Kruger may regret going to the pros.

(5) Tennessee

The Vols were a perennial doormat until coach Kevin O'Neill arrived from Marquette and began recruiting busloads of Ail-Americans to Knoxville. O'Neill left for Northwestern, but his replacement, Jerry Green, picked up where he left off. With more stars, the Vols have caught the national spotlight the past two seasons. Now Green is aiming for the Final Four. The offense, however, has to overcome the assist-to-turnover ratio of 481--520 that plagued the 1999--2000 club. Besides point guard Tony Harris, swingman Vincent (continued on page 188)Basketball(continued from page 144) Yarbrough provides scoring and offensive firepower. Up front, Charles Hathaway adds strength and rebounding power, while Isiah Victor can play in the paint as well as complete plays in transition. Green has won 67 games in his first three seasons at UT. If he guides his charges to improved discipline and can find a great shooter to keep the defense honest, it could be party time in March for the Volunteers.

(6) North Carolina

Think there isn't pressure in college basketball? Bill Guthridge dedicated most of his adult life to the university and took the Tar Heels to the Final Four last season. But that wasn't enough. After repeated calls for his ouster, the gentlemanly coach resigned in the summer. His replacement is another member of the Tar Heels family, former player Matt Doherty, who gave up the head job at Notre Dame to come back home. To return to the Final Four, Doherty will need center Brendan Haywood to fulfill his potential. At 7', Haywood is an outstanding athlete who can score in the paint and rebound at both ends of the floor. He's a shot-blocking force, but he needs to ratchet up his intensity. Returning on the perimeter is Joseph Forte, a big-time scorer both in transition and in a half-court attack. He was UNC's go-to guy most of last season and could be an All-American this season. Up front, returning starters Jason Capel and Kris Lang should help take the heat off Haywood. UNC's big question is who will replace Ed Cota at the point. If that position is filled successfully, and Haywood improves his game, Doherty will achieve legendary status almost overnight and his Tar Heels will have a shot at a Final Four repeat.

(7) Michigan State

It's hard to believe that a team could lose its two best players and still be considered a contender for the national championship. It's even harder to believe when those two players are the caliber of Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson, who led Michigan State to a 32-7 record and coach Tom Izzo's first title. In their absence, Izzo was able to recruit McDonald's All-Americans Marcus Taylor and Zach Randolph, both ranked among the top 10 players in the country. Taylor is a flashy point guard whose mentor is Magic Johnson; 6'9" Randolph dominates in the paint both offensively and defensively. The Spartans also return guard Charlie Bell and frontcourt star Andre Hutson, both starters on last year's title team. Small forward Jason Richardson, a contributor as a freshman, is expected to become the next great star in Spartan basketball history. He can score from the perimeter, complete plays in transition and create scoring opportunities with steals. The big question surrounding MSU is its lack of depth on the low post. But if Randolph becomes an immediate force, and Taylor assumes control of a high-octane offense, Izzo could find himself with another deep run during March Madness.

(8) Kansas

Most fans of Kansas basketball would admit that they fully expected coach Roy Williams to bolt Lawrence for Chapel Hill after North Carolina coach Bill Guthridge resigned. However, Williams' love for his Jayhawks is so strong that he rejected a tremendous offer to coach what should be a very talented team. This year's edition is big and strong and features 6'8" Nick Collison, who some project as an All-American. Swingman Kenny Gregory is a fine scorer as well and should improve as he strengthens his shot selection. Senior center Eric Chenowith needs a breakthrough season to help the Jayhawks make a run at Williams' first title. Chenowith had a disappointing junior year, and needs much stronger scoring and rebounding to achieve the stardom predicted for him out of high school. At the guard spots, Jeff Boschee and Kirk Hinrich are fine shooters, but someone must assume a leadership role. With Luke Axtell and Drew Gooden, this club is as deep and talented as any in the country.

(9) Seton Hall

In his first three seasons as head coach, former Duke assistant Tommy Amaker has done a great job rebuilding the Pirates and restoring the program's luster. With a tremendous roster of talent led by 2000 High School Player of the Year Eddie Griffin, a 6'9" do-everything forward from Philadelphia, it's Amaker's time to deliver. He'll get another boost from freshman point guard Andre Barrett, a 5'8" spark plug from New York City who was ranked among the top 25 players in the class of 2000. Of the returning players, 6'4" Darius Lane is the best scorer, guard Ty Shine could be a starter and center Samuel Dalembert will be counted on to provide rebounding and defense on the low post.

(10) UCLA

While most coaches recruit at the high school or junior college level, Steve Lavin did his best sales job convincing standout forward Jason Kapono to return to Westwood for another season. He was All Pac 10 as a freshman, averaging 16 points per game, and was the focus of the Bruins' attack. Look for Kapono's numbers to rise dramatically this season. Inside, Dan Gadzuric has the potential to be a dominant scorer and rebounder. Point guard Earl Watson is a fine leader who can score, but he will need swingmen Ray Young and Matt Barnes to open defenses from the perimeter or off the dribble. Freshman forward T.J. Cummings is a 6'8" high school Ail-American whose father is former NBA star Terry Cummings. The roster is talented, but it is imperative that Lavin's troops play with intensity every time out.

(11) Kentucky

The Wildcats return three starters among an extremely talented roster. Off guard Keith Bogans was considered the premiere high school player in the country, and his move into the starting lineup last season helped the team emerge as a national force. Forward Tayshaun Prince can score, rebound and pass. If he and Bogans reach the heights predicted by many, UK will have a one-two punch that will be tough to beat. Another key performer will be newcomer Jason Parker, a great athlete who can score, rebound and block shots. In the backcourt, newcomer Cliff Hawkins and returning starter Saul Smith need to improve on Kentucky's execution of its half-court offense. Smith must also raise his abysmal performance from the three-point line, where he shot just 27 percent. There is enough here for coach Tubby Smith to make a strong run in the NCAAs, but this club needs to improve its shot selection and perimeter performance to last long in the tournament.

(12) Stanford

The Cardinal have been a national-title contender for the past few seasons, but after losing forward Mark Madsen and guard David Moseley to graduation, coach Mike Montgomery will have to retool with three returning starters and a talented group of newcomers. Point guard Michael McDonald, the heart and soul of the club, started every game last season. He will control an offense focused on Jarron Collins, who has fine low-post moves and goes hard to the glass. Brother Jason Collins, a part-time starter, can provide additional scoring in the paint. Wing guard Casey Jacobsen led the team in scoring and shared Pac 10 Freshman of the Year honors with Jason Kapono of UCLA. Look for Jacobsen to emerge as one of the finest scoring guards in the country. To make the Cardinal's presence felt on the national stage, center Curtis Borchardt will have to overcome his injuries. Freshman guard Matt Lottich is a fine outside shooter and zone buster who can keep defenses honest.

(13) Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish emerged from a long slumber last season to reestablish themselves as a national contender, in large part because of new head coach Matt Doherty. However, just when it seemed that ND was poised to return to the NCAA tournament, Doherty left South Bend and assumed the reins at his alma mater, North Carolina. His replacement is former Delaware coach Mike Brey, who finds the cupboard stocked with talent. Star forward Troy Murphy returns after having bypassed the NBA draft. Murphy is a prime scorer as well as a force on the boards at both ends of the floor, and should be one of the favorites for National Player of the Year. He will get help from Oklahoma transfer Ryan Humphrey, who is a strong, solid scorer. In addition, the Irish have a solid replacement for graduated point guard Jimmy Dillon in former starter Martin Ingelsby. If Brey can mold all this talent, the fans in South Bend will have reason to get excited about March Madness.

(14) Virginia

Under coach Pete Gillen, a couple of standout recruiting classes have replenished a diminishing talent base that had pushed the Cavaliers from the national rankings. Last season the Cavs earned a spot in the National Invitation Tournament, then dropped a three-overtime thriller to Georgetown (115--111). This season UVA should advance to the NCAAs as well as contend for a conference title in the powerful Atlantic Coast Conference. The club returns eight of its top 10 players, with Donald Hand the offensive force in the backcourt and Chris Williams the key scorer on the front line. A key question for the Cavaliers is who will fill in for injured point guard Majestic Mapp. Travis Watson provides bulk in the paint, while Roger Mason and Adam Hall are stellar athletes who help make Virginia's running game go. Overall, this is a team that's looking for a breakthrough season and a return to the NCAAs.

(15) Wisconsin

The Badgers made an improbable run at the Final Four last season, thanks in large part to the coaching of Dick Bennett, one of the great teachers of the game. Now he will try for an encore with a talented group that includes eight players who appeared in at least 34 games last season. The Badgers stress shot selection and defense. Their interior offensive attack relies on a solid perimeter player with excellent range. Last season it was Jon Bryant, who was red-hot during the NCAA tourney run. Bryant graduated, so Bennett is looking for Roy Boone to pick up the slack. The bulk of the offense comes from Wisconsin's methodical half-court attack, which uses physical play and excellent shooting. Mark Vershaw, Andy Kowske and Maurice Linton are expected to provide firepower along the front line. The Badgers also have one of the best defensive guards in the country in Mike Kelley.

(16) Depaul

Since the arrival of coach Pat Kennedy three seasons ago, the Blue Demons have exploded. Now they look to take another step toward reemerging as a national powerhouse. All-American forward Quentin Richardson bolted to the NBA, but he left behind a talented cast of players. Power forward Lance Williams should have a better year after battling a broken foot for a large part of last season. At center, 7' Steven Hunter is expected to be a dominant interior scorer as well as a shot-blocking force. Bobby Simmons is looking to have a breakout season at small forward. Guard play will determine how good this team gets. Rashon Burno, George Baker, and newcomer Imari Sawyer are battling to lead the club. While DePaul will need time to adjust to life without Richardson, they should be a better team if Simmons, Hunter and Williams dominate the interior and the guard play improves.

(17) Florida

The Gators rolled to the championship ship game of the NCAA tournament after landing two tremendous recruiting classes that gave Florida its most talented team in school history. But coach Billy Donovan has lost two of his best players, Mike Miller and Donnell Harvey, to the NBA. The Gators will need to develop an additional low-post threat. Florida's best hope for a star is in the backcourt, where sophomore Brett Nelson looks to achieve the potential that was predicted of him when he was a high school All- American two seasons ago. He will get help from shooter Teddy Dupay, as well as guard Justin Hamilton. Success will ultimately ride on the play of Udonis Haslem, who scored 27 points against Michigan State in the national championship game and must become a dominant force in the paint.

(18) Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons return nearly everyone from a roster that won last year's NIT. Coach Dave Odom took his clubs to seven NCAA tourneys in his first eight seasons, but he's now working on a streak of three straight NITs and wants to get back to the Big Dance. For that to happen he'll need a great season out of Robert O'Kelley, one of the premiere guards in the country. O'Kelley has tremendous range on his jump shot and he also has the ability to break defenders down off the dribble and complete plays in traffic. The Deacons' best inside threat is power forward Darius Songaila, who led the team in scoring with nearly 14 points per game. On the wing, 6'6" Josh Howard will need to continue his solid play while adding more rebounds. The roster is deep and O'Kelley is a star, which spells an end to the NIT run and a return to the NCAAs.

(19) Utah

This year the Utes have a deep talent base even with four starters lost to graduation. Duke transfer Chris Burgess, a 6'11" center, will have an opportunity to crack the starting lineup. He'll battle for playing time with 6'11" scorer and re-bounder Nate Althoff and 6'10" Lance Allred. The key ingredient could be 6'9" Britton Johnsen, who showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman but has been on a church mission the past two years. Junior college guards Travis Spivey and Kevin Bradley are expected to contribute immediately.

(20) Arkansas

The Hogs made a solid run through the last half of the season (including the conference tournament) and come into 2000--2001 as one of the favorites in the SEC. That's a big change from a year ago. SEC Newcomer of the Year Joe Johnson averaged 16 points per game and should become one of the best wing guards in the country. At 6'8" he runs the court like a deer and has great range on his perimeter jump shot. His backcourt mate, Brandon Dean, is also a fine scorer and gives the Razorbacks an explosive guard tandem. The forwards are a bit small, but newcomer Michael Jones could have an impact.

(21) Connecticut

Khalid El-Amin, the stocky point guard, made the offense run and helped the 1999 Huskies win the national title. Now coach Jim Calhoun will look to Tony Robertson in the backcourt to assume more of a leadership role. Another key guard is Albert Mouring, a fine athlete who flourishes in the Huskies' running game. The Huskies boast as deep a frontcourt as any team in the country. Edmund Saunders is a solid power player who can score and rebound, while Ajou Deng could have a breakout season after coming to UConn as a heralded recruit and high school Ail-American. Add a great recruiting class led by guard Taliek Brown and forward Caron Butler (both of whom are expected to make a splash as freshmen) and Calhoun can expect plenty of excitement this season.

(22) Iowa State

Larry Eustachy's Cyclones burst onto the national scene, posting a 32-5 record and earning a berth in the NCAA regional finals, where they came within an eyelash of upsetting Michigan State. Gone from ISU's squad is superstar forward Marcus Fizer, who was chosen with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls. His scoring, rebounding and leadership can't be replaced by one player, but a talented group of Cyclones could give ISU another postseason berth. The backcourt is ISU's strong point; jet-quick Jamaal Tinsley can dominate games with his penetration into the paint as well as his scoring. His running mate is Kantrail Horton, a fine shooter with outstanding range who should benefit from defenses gearing up to stop Tinsley. Inside, Paul Shirley and Martin Rancik will provide strength on the post, and heralded newcomer Tyray Pearson arrives from the junior college ranks. Last year's dream season will be next to impossible to duplicate, but the makings of a solid year are on the roster.

(23) USC

The Trojans had a solid season a year ago, but injuries prevented USC from earning a postseason bid. All five starters return for coach Henry Bibby, who will look for improved shot selection and a better defensive effort from what is now a veteran club. The key offensive contributor is 6'9" All Pac 10 forward Brian Scalabrine, who averaged nearly 18 points per game while also chipping in with six rebounds per game. His running mate, David Bluthenthal, is an excellent scorer and a better rebounder. In the backcourt, the man that makes the Trojans go is point guard Brandon Gran-ville, who can score from the perimeter but understands that his role is to run the offense first. A big factor will be the health of the Trojans' best low-post defender, Sam Clancy, who missed 10 games a year ago with a broken foot. He gives USC strength and presence in the paint, which helps free up Scalabrine. If this team stays healthy, USC could find themselves in the Big Dance.

(24) Dayton

The Flyers have become a solid program under head coach Oliver Purnell. While the loss of center Mark Ashman is huge (he started 119 consecutive games and was first-team All Atlantic 10), there is still plenty of talent in the gym. Tony Stanley, a 6'4" jumping jack who averaged nearly 15 points per game, will be looked to as the team's primary scorer. Brooks Hall, who scored just over 10 points per game last year, must increase his productivity and his rebounding. Point guard David Morris has to govern tempo and be the quarterback of the offense if the Flyers are to head back to the NCAAs.

(25) North Carolina State

NC State returns seven of its top eight players, making the Wolfpack a team to watch this season. However, coach Herb Sendek has also landed his best recruiting class to date. Small forward Damien Wilkins is a phenomenal athlete but needs to become a more complete player and a better scorer. Guard Anthony Grundy is a prime-time scorer and potential steadying influence. This team needs one. Last year NC State went 1-7 in February and blew an NCAA bid. While the ACC is one of the premiere conferences in the country, the talent base is deep. If Sendek's team avoids injuries, the Pack could return to the NCAAs.

(26) Missouri

The Tigers return four starters as well as most of the bench, and that experience combined with the high energy of coach Quin Snyder should make them a factor in the Big 12. Point guard Keyon Dooling left for the NBA, but count on swingman Kareem Rush to fill any void in scoring. Clarence Gillbert scored nearly 14 points per game and will be expected to improve his numbers. Inside, freshmen Arthur Johnson and Travon Bryant and senior T.J. Soyoye should all get ample opportunity along the front line. In addition, freshman recruit Rickey Paulding arrives with a spectacular high-wire act. He can score, run the floor and dominate the boards.

(27) Cincinnati

Over the past decade, the Bearcats have been one of the nation's 10 winningest programs, and have averaged 27.4 wins over the past five seasons. But this year's team could be coach Bob Huggins' greatest challenge. He'll have to rebuild a team that lost 70 percent of its scoring and rebounding. This season, Cincinnati will be strong in the back-court, with 6'2" sophomore Kenny Satterfield and 6'junior Steve Logan on the perimeter. Up front, UC must replace National Player of the Year Kenyon Martin. Top candidates to assume Martin's low-post role include sophomores 610" Donald Little and 611" B.J. Grove. Look for 6'8" juco transfer Antwan Jones to be in the starting lineup. Another transfer to watch is Jamaal Davis.

(28) Georgetown

A 19-win season and a trip to the NIT is considered a success at some schools, but at Georgetown it was a disappointment. This year, coach Craig Esherick's club returns several key players, including third-team All Big East center Ruben Boumtje Boumtje, a fine interior passer and scorer. Guards Kevin Braswell, Anthony Perry and Demetrius Hunter provide veteran leadership and perimeter play. Nat Burton and Lee Scruggs could make a mark along the front line. A solid recruiting class, led by 6'8", 260-pound Michael Sweetney, adds depth to the team.

(29) Iowa

This season, the Hawkeyes should take another step up in the national rankings. Point guard Dean Oliver, who averaged nearly 14 points per game, returns with a mandate from coach Steve Alford to take control of the club. Forward Rob Griffin, a 6'6" swingman who chipped in with 12 points per game, was dismissed from the club this past summer, which should lead to more playing time for forwards Duez Henderson, Joe Fermino and Rod Thompson. Alford recruited a great class to Iowa City, and if it contributes quickly, the Hawks will be partying in March. The best of the newcomers is off guard Luke Recker, who came to Iowa after leaving Arizona and Indiana. Another transfer who could also make an impact is 6'3" Ryan Hogan, who left Kentucky after playing on the 1998 NCAA Championship team.

(30) Mississippi State

Coach Rich Stansbury has done a magnificent job attracting great talent to MSU. Keeping the talent is another story. After stellar recruit Jonathan Bender left for the NBA a year ago, this year's top recruit, power forward Mario Austin, also considered going pro. Austin had second thoughts, though, and decided to honor his commitment to the Bulldogs. He is a prime-time scorer and rebounder. Scoring punch will also come from Tang Hamilton, Robert Jackson and Antonio Jackson, who will flourish in Stansbury's up-tempo attack. The roster is loaded and a superstar should be in the lineup. That combination will spell trouble for the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

Playboy's Top 30

(1) Duke

(2) Arizona

(3) Maryland

(4) Illinois

(5) Tennessee

(6) North Carolina

(7) Michigan State

(8) Kansas

(9) Seton Hall

(10) Ucla

(11) Kentucky

(12) Stanford

(13) Notre Dame

(14) Virginia

(15) Wisconsin

(16) Depaul

(17) Florida

(18) Wake Forest

(19) Utah

(20) Arkansas

(21) Connecticut

(22) Iowa State

(23) USC

(24) Dayton

(25) North Carolina State

(26) Missouri

(27) Cincinnati

(28) Georgetown

(29) Iowa

(30) Mississippi State

The Playboy all-AMerIcas

Our Coach of the Year, Tom Izzo, has led Michigan Stale to three consecutive regular-season Big 10 championships, two consecutive Final Four appearances and last year's national championship. In five years, Izzo has compiled a record of 120-48 and reestablished the Spartans as one of the nation's premiere basketball teams.

Loren Woods---Center, 7'1", 251, senior, University of Arizona. Despite missing the final eight games of the season with a back injury, he set a school mark with 102 blocks.

Brendan Haywood--- Center, 7', 270, senior. University of North Carolina. Led Tar Heels with 7.5 rebounds per game and scored in double figures in 26 games last season.

Terence Morris---Forward, 6'9", 205, senior. University of Maryland. Finished second in the ACC last season in blocked shots. Already has 1288 career points.

Brian Scalabrine---Forward, 6'9", 250, senior. University of Southern California. Enters this season ninth on USC's all-time scoring chart with a 16.2 points-per-game average.

Shane Battier---Forward, 6'8", 215, senior. Duke University. Led the Blue Devils in scoring last season with a 17.4 points-per-game average. Also led team in blocked shots (70) and three-point shooting percentage (.444).

Troy Murphy---Forward, 6'11", 245, junior, Notre Dame. Last season's Big East Conference Player of the Year, he was 10th in the nation in scoring (22.7 ppg) and ninth in rebounding (10.3 rpg).

Jamaal Tinsley---Guard, 6'3", 190, senior, Iowa State University. Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season, he ranked second in the conference in assists (6.6 per game) and steals (2.7 per game).

Tony Harris--- Guard, 6', 165, senior, University of Tennessee. Ranked second on team in scoring, with a 14.6 ppg average, and averaged 4.1 assists per game.

Casey Jacobsen---Guard, 6'6", 210, sophomore, Stanford University. First freshman to lead Stanford in scoring (14.5 ppg) since the 1985--1986 season, when Todd Lichti, another Playboy All-America, accomplished the feat.

Trenton Hassell---Guard, 6'5", 20O, senior, Austin Peay State. Over the past two seasons he has averaged 18 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Cole's All-name TeaM

1. Nucleus Smith, TCU

2. Majestic Mapp, Virginia

3. Ruben Boumtje Boumtje, Georgetown

4. Dan Champagne, Oakland University

5. Ray Mercedes, Cornell

6. SirValiant Brown, George Washington

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement both in the classroom and on the basketball court. Nominated by their colleges, candidates are judged on their scholastic and athletic accomplishments by the editors of Playboy. A donation of $5000 has been made by Playboy to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award in basketball goes to Mike Ensminger from Miami University in Ohio. One of his team's top frontcourt defenders and rebounders, Ensminger ranked 15th last season in rebounding in the Mid-American Conference. He's earned his team's scholar/athlete award for three consecutive years and last season was selected as a GTE Academic All-District first-team honoree. His major is political science and his overall grade point average is 3.8 on a scale of 4.0.

Honorable mentions: Devin Pack (Alcorn State), Paul Shirley (Iowa State), Demetric Shaw (Kent State), Nate Schindewolf (Akron), Kevin Cuttica (Cornell), Jeremy Hays (Alabama), Greg Buth (Dartmouth), Brian Grower (Missouri), Peter Van Paassen (St. Bonaventure), Darren Fenn (Canisius), Matt Baniak (St. Louis), J.R. VanHoose (Marshall), Predrag Savovic (Hawaii), John-Blair Bickerstaff (Minnesota), Mike Brown (Northern Illinois), Teddy Dupay (Florida), Jobey Thomas (UNC-Charlotte), James Jones (Miami).

