Sex Stars 2000

Playboy has never been much for astrology, but we can't help notice the millennial change in the cosmos. How else explain the sexual energy of those burning bodies with staying power, like Halle Berry and Cameron Diaz? How else explain some of the delightful behavior to affect our celestial darlings, such as the urge to get nude? From Caprice to Charlize ("I love to go naked," she proclaimed) to Mena Suvari, everyone who dared, bared it. Jennifer Lopez did it in a dress; Hilary Swank did it as a boy. Along with Britney's navel-baring crop tops, it promises a new century of skin. Or should we say sin---and thank Angelina? Oh brother. Lastly, no one knows what astral influence possessed Darva Conger to marry her multimillionaire on national television. The fallout---for us, at least---was heavenly.