Size Matters

Platform shoes are back, so why not Lava lamps? Those psychedelic mood-setters have surged in popularity just in time for their 35th anniversary. In honor of the occasion, Lava World International has created a king-size limited edition of its motion lamp. At four feet tall, it takes about eight hours to heat and weights in at 100 pounds. Only 35 will be made and sold. With a price of $3500, this is a night-light reserved for only the most ardent Lava lovers. If you want more information, go to lavaworld.com.