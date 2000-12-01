Women Down Under

Things are a little different in Australia. There, trees lose their bark, not their leaves. In Australia, swans are black and mammals have pockets. The English once used it as a prison colony, but over time, Australia reinvented itself into a college of the best of the rest of the world. You want great beaches and unparalleled diving? Try the Great Barrier Reef. A sophisticated urban setting? Try Sydney, with its harbor, night-clubs and top-notch restaurants. Animals with amusing names? They have kangaroos, kookaburras and koalas. You want attractive, well-educated, thoughtful and fun-loving girls? Australia is the place. And since this continent is an increasingly popular destination for travelers, we went on a walkabout so we could prove our point to you.

Catch Our Cool Women of Australia Video at Playboy.com/magazine.