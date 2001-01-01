2001 Tuxedos

You know how to knot a bow tie and even how to spell cummerbund. But are you really comfortable in a tuxedo? You should be. Because the days when you dragged out a penguin suit for the annual corporate function are over. These days, black-tie means a night on the town. The tux is fast becoming a daring urban outfit for bars, clubs and afterparties. Of course, it takes the right tux to get the new look and feel. Designers are adding comfort (with roomier arms), flexibility (with stretch fabrics), informality (with softened shoulders) and even color (with red velvet) to what will always be the ultimate statement of style. There's a basic recipe for the updated tux. Add equal parts class, comfort and sex appeal, and be sure to shake well--preferably on the dance floor.