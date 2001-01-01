Lust and Found
To: Clinton Presidential Library Foundation From: White House Housekeeping Office Re: Items Left Behind by the Clintons
Please advise whether these should be sent on directly to the library, or to the residence in New York. Please note that some items are perishable.
Oval Office
Numerous carboard boxes (large) containing bills from law firm of Williams and Connolly, marked "Past Due"
Books:
The One-Minute Middle East Peace Manager Dean Dean, biography of Secretary of State Dean Acheson, son, by J. Chace
Lolita, by V. Nabokov
Take Another Mulligan, sir!: Golfing With U.S. Presidents
Leaves of Grass, by W. Whitman, signed "To M. from Handsome," with receipt inside from Alibris book-search website
Report of the Office of Independent Counsel, by K. Starr et al. (heavily underlined)
Impeach This, by A. Johnson
How to satisfy a Woman (unwrapped)
The Bitch Wanted It--The Complete Guide to Getting Off After Getting Off!
How to Tell If Your Wife Is Planning to kill You
Martha Stewart's Entertaining World Leaders, From Azerbaijan to Zimbabwe
Divorce, New York Style: A Complete Guide to Dumping Number One in the Empire State
The 10 Commandments (unwrapped)
File folders, variously labeled:
Beatty, Warren--Letters promising to get me laid in LA
Bedroom, Lincoln--Time-share contracts with major DNC contributors
Bosnia--Nuclear weapons, elimination of by (marked, "Let's Do!")
Bosnia--Peace, long-range prospects (marked "As If")
Budget--Surplus, plans for not giving back to taxpayers
Chappawherever--New York house
Chappawhatever--Terry McAuliffe purchase "loan"
Chinese military--Donations to 1996 reelection campaign
Chinese military--Nuclear secrets owed to, in return for 1996 campaign contribs. (See Alamos, Los)
Gore--Attempts to get Colin Powell as 2000 VP
Gore--praise, lavish, for WJC by
Gore--Training, toilet, of
Foster, Vince--Murder, right wing's plans to make it look like Hillary--plans for takeover of government (marked "Highly Sensitive")
Hyde, Henry--Youthful "indiscretions" Jordan, River
Jordan, Vernon--Letters promising to get me laid in NYC
Jordan, Vernon--NYC job search for M. by
Legacy (marked "Sid--See Me--Urgent")
M.--How to spin as deranged stalker
M.--Phone numbers (concluded on page 214)Lust And Found (continued from page 143)
M.--Pizza, favorite toppings
M.--Thong size
Newt--Asshole, how to make look like
Newt--Asshole, doing excellent job making self look like
Reno--Undated letter of resignation
Reno--Undated letter of resignation (backup copy)
Starr, K.--Secret sex life of, per Terry Lenzner confidential report
Streisand, B.--White House, demands of when staying as guest in (five files)
Victoria's Secret--Back catalogs, several pages folded over
Williams and Connolly--Payment schedule, 1996-2036
Miscellaneous
Cage marked "J. Carville--Caution: Keep Hands Away. Do Not Feed."
Chew toy (Buddy)
Chew toy (President)
Wooden crate marked "W-80 nuclear warhead, incl. launch codes and manual on how to operate." Should we forward this on to Beijing directly? Please advise.
Needlepoint pillow: "If You Don't Have Anything Nice to Say, Come Sit Next to Me and Give Me a Blow Job."
Also, various items including dignity, pride in office, etc. May be unreturnable.
Oval Office Pantry
Cigar: one Por Laranaga Supremo
Several boxes assorted cream-filled Little Debbie cakes
Bounty paper towels (superabsorbent), one case
Several ice packs in freezer marked "For use by president's attractive female visitors"
Residence
Master bedroom:
Quantity of Por Laranaga Supremo cigar butts
Golf club (driver), bent
Books:
Joy of Sex (still in the amazon.com package)
Joy of Sax (heavily underlined, pages torn out)
President's bathroom:
Viagra (unopened)
Bandages, sutures, ice packs
Advil (large bottle)
Blistex
Herpecin
Zovirax ointment
Chelsea's Room:
Teddy bear
Retainer
Books:
The Secret Garden
Anne of Green Gables
Oh, Dad, Poor Dad, Mama's Hung You in the Closet, and I'm Feelin' So Sad
East Wing, Office of First Lady
Lamp, slightly dented. Used for hurling at president, 1993-1997
Genital cuff used on president, 1997-2000
Blackjack
Taser device (500-volt model, batteries included)
Neutering kit marked "Buddy"
Neutering kit marked "President"
Assorted instruments of torture for use on White House staff: thumbscrews, rack, iron maiden, bamboo slivers
Box marked "Hats, frumpy"
Box (large) marked: "Hair bands--tax deduction?"
Box marked "Do Not Give to FBI"
Box marked "Vince F.--Shred"
Box marked "Webb H.--Burn"
Box marked "Rose Law Firm billing records not sent to OIC--shred and burn"
Books:
The Carpetbaggers, H. Robbins
How to Sound Like a Noo Yawker
You Can Be a New York Resident
You Can Be a New York Senator
Rudy Guiliani's Ties to the Mafia
Rick Lazio's Ties to the Mafia
A Complete History of Mafia Ties to New York Politicians With Italian Last Names
The Complete Guide to Pandering to Jewish Voters in New York
First, You Grab the Head: The Frustrated Wife's Handbook to Getting Even, by Lorena Bobbitt
Photograph of first lady kissing Suha Arafat, signed by Mrs. Arafat: "To Hillary--It was a gas being with you."
Foldout map of vast right-wing conspiracy. Devised by White House aide Sidney Blumenthal in days following disclosure of WJC involvement with WH intern M. Lewinsky. Six feet by eight feet, with illustrations, cross-referencing and pop-up figures, including Richard Mellon Scaife and Gary Bauer
Wax figurines of Lucianne Goldberg, Linda Tripp, Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick
Extra packet of needles for wax figurines, above
Assorted goat heads, containers of chicken blood, drip candles, amulets, fetishes, dust of bat wing, gallbladder of Asian tiger, eye of Newt Gingrich--possibly for use in conjunction with above items. (Note: Please advise urgently, as some items beginning to spoil.)
File folders, variously labeled:
Chappaqua--How to find on map
Clinton--Family tree back to Forties
New York State--Hispanics, love of fried foods
New York State--Jews, favorite foods
New York State--List of trick questions about
Rodham--Family tree back to 1700s Sharpton, Rev. Al--Care and feeding WJC--Castration of, chemical option
WJC--Castration of, surgical option
Proposal for book: It Takes a Chutzpah, by Senator Hillary Rodham with Sidney Blumenthal
Box (with airholes) marked "WJC." Appears to contain 42nd president of the U.S. Please advise re deposition of this item soonest.
