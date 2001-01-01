The Year in Sex

Peek-a-Boob Tube

CBS won the summer's voyeur wars with Survivor, enriching both network and Richard Hatch, but bombed with Big Brother. PBS trained cameras on 1900 House (below), while MTV's The Real World got Brigham Young coed Julie Stoffer (below right) suspended for living with guys.

Dressed for Success (I)

A photo of Jennifer Lopez in this eye-popper was downloaded from the Grammy website 642,917 times the day after the show. And that was just by Puffy.

Gear Shift

To shed her wholesome Seventh Heaven image, Jessica Biel stripped for Gear. She was trying to get out of her contract and got the rest of us fired instead.

Washed Out

Showering with male classmates in Powers, Oregon got high school valedictorian Leslie Shorb squeaky clean. And suspended.

Is That Your final Answer?

In February, Madonna's spokeswoman Liz Rosenberg (inset) denied her client was pregnant: "She still has a 13-inch waist." Son Rocco, by director Guy Ritchie, was born August 11.

Dressed for Success (II)

Donatella Versace, creator of the dress, knows a hit when she sees one. Prices for this number are quoted as $9000, $10,000 or $15,000, depending on the size.

Virgin on Invisible

To promote his Virgin Mobile Network, Richard Branson posed in front of a see-through phone with naked models, none of whom had a busy signal.

Pro Bussing

Presidential candidate Al Gore was derided for being stuffy--especially after choosing Senator Joe Lieberman as his running mate. An on-camera kiss with Tipper at the convention made us think twice about the Woodman.

How to Parry a Multimillionaire

The Rick Rockwell--Darva Conger debacle bro Fox' Who Wants to Marry a Multimillionaire? series to an unsurprising end. Darva had her reasons for dumping Rick, and she posed in Playboy to prove her points.

Kicked off the Island

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres, alternative lifestyle power couple, are history. Lesbos takes a licking.

Nathan? Hot Dog!

After denials of infidelity with ex-aide Cristyne Lategano (1), NYC mayor and Senate hopeful Rudy Giuliani fessed up to a relationship with Judith Nathan (2)--distressing wife Donna Hanover (3), who got the news via TV.

What the Fuck?

Just what are these ads pushing? (As a challenge, removed the logos.) Match images to prod- Dolce and Gabbana perfume, (b) Jensen (c) Accu.2 watch, (d)Iris shoes, (e) Lau- bubbly, (f) Gucci clothes and shoes.

Dressed for Success (III)

No longer a Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell treads gingerly in her version of the dress.

Oops! She Dropped Them Again

Hyping her latest hit, Oops! I Did It Again, during MTV's Video Music Awards, Britney Spears downloaded her clothes all the way to her Napster.

Ego Bustier

As a public service, Playboy tests the lingerie industry's latest uplifting products: (1) Lily of France's X-Bra with adjustable center clasp, (2) Victoria's Secret's Natural Liquid Miracle bra (3) The Ultimo Bra, which uses silicone gel to enhance.

Bum Rap

Because the plastic surgeon she'd retained to boost her buns inserted breast implants in her buttocks instead, go-go dancer Mary Gale sued--and won a $30,000 award from a New York court, payable in moist $20s.

Moving Up the Singles Chart

After nine years of denying she was married, Janet Jackson was sued for divorce by "boyfriend" Rene Elizondo.

Rhapsody In Goo

Joe Eszterhas got paragraphic with the sex lives, real and imagined, of Bill, Monica and Sharon, among others.

Salman's In The Kitchen With Padma

The fatwa the better: Hitlisted novelist Salman Rushdie came out of hiding to curry favor with exotic-cookbook author (and Playboy France cover girl) Padma Lakshmi.

Defying Convention

With Playboy Mansion West luring the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez anticipated a great turnout for her Hispanic Unity USA benefit at La Casa de Hef. Then her Democratic National Convention bosses forced her to cancel. Result: a 10-point drop in Al Gore's Latino support.

Va-Va-Van Doren!

Actress Mamie Van Doren has been a Playboy pictorial favorite since February 1964 (left), but not until August 2000 was she inducted the B Movie Hall of Fame in New York.

Glory Holy

No fan of gladiator pics, Pope John Paul II got bent over gays' choice of Rome as the site of their World Pride festival during the Jubilee Year.

Gumbel Machine

Apparently, in addition to The Early Show, CBS anchorman Bryant Gumbel was hosting the late show, the midafternoon show and the corporate-bath-room-during-commercial-break show.

Today's Special

To Katie Couric's shock and viewers' delight, a flasher celebrated "Whip It Out Wednesdays" on Today. The shot was posted on flash mountain.com.

Dressed for Success (IV, V, VI and VII)

The dress again. Amber Valletta (1), Cosmo model (2), Christy Turlington (3) and Amber again (4) strut their stuff in Versace. Who looks the best? Our vote is split down the middle.

Ah List

We can't get these images of star kisses out of our heads--each for its own reason. (1) Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar, (2) Angelina Jolie and her brother, Jamie Haven, (3) Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, (4) Richard Gere and Robert Altman and (5) Drew Barrymore and Liv Tyler.

Inside her Trading

Kathryn Gannon, a.k.a. porn queen Marylin Star, faces charges in an insider trading scam involving two boyfriends, Wall Streeter James McDermott (top) and New Jersey businessman Anthony Pomponio (below). Both guys have been convicted, and she awaits extradition in Canada. Talk about Star-fucked.

Twin Pique

Celine Dion sued the Enquirer for claiming that she was pregnant with twins. Months later she was expecting, but just one. Pending motherhood has prompted her to retire--lucky us.

She got her Phil

Jeanie Buss, vice president of the Los Angeles Lakers (she posed for Playboy in May 1995), and team coach Phil Jackson are an item. Apparently, Jeanie (right) makes coach Jackson double dribble.

Granted a Reprieve

Jane magazine printed a profile in which Elizabeth Hurley dissed ex-lover Hugh Grant's sexual performance. The quotes were fake--making it just another dick and Jane story.

Dressed for Success (VIII)

South Park's Trey Parker donned a knockoff of the dress for the Oscars. Time called it "best cleavage of the night."