Surfer Girl

A my cobb was a rebellious 5'10" 15-year-old in South Carolina when she was discovered by a New York modeling agency. With her mom's support, she gave the Big Apple a try. "But New York is not my place," says Cobb, now 21. "So I thought, Why don't you try Miami? It just felt good. It was crazy and wild, and the beach was there. I was always a beach baby." She still makes a living at modeling, but surfing is her passion. Her former boyfriend, "who's now my best friend," she says, taught her. "Surfing is his life. To see him enjoy it so much, I was like, Wow! If it can make him feel that good, I want to do it!" She learned fast. "I just got better and better," she quips. Now, if the waves are good, she's hanging 10 at 6:30 every morning. The sport, she says, has changed her physically and mentally. "My arms, shoulders and lats have changed so much, I'm like a different person. They just grew and grew. Once you've been surfing for a while, and you're doing maneuvers, you'll start building leg muscle. But until then it's all about paddling." Surfing has mellowed her, too. "You could have been bitten by a shark and you would still go surfing. The feeling you get is awesome. You're riding something that has traveled thousands of miles to break on the shore where you are. Just to know that you're in the power of the ocean is mysterious and breathtaking. As long as there's surfing, I'm happy."

