Supermodel Kylie Bax is heat in human form. She has set Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue afire. And her acting career is exploding--her latest film, Get Over It, is out now. Then there's her personal life: "If I have an addiction," she says, "it's sex. I like staying at home with my man in bed all weekend, having sex marathons." We can get behind that. Kylie grew up on a remote horse farm in New Zealand. "I lived in the middle of nowhere. My first neightbor was binoculars away. From the age of 13 to 17 I was at boarding school. It was really strict. There were no boys and no partying." After some minor modeling jobs in New Zealand, Kylie decided to bypass the middle ranks. "The main reason I wanted to move to New York is that I realized New York is where you are discovered. If I wasn't going to make it to the top, there wasn't any point in continuing." Thankfully, she made it to the top. But she didn't become a high-maintenance runway pixie. "I prefer to stay at home, lying in bed watching a movie. Watching basketball on TV. I also love surfing the Net. Surfing to Playboystore.com and finding fun things." And she's stayed true to her roots. "We're very old-fashioned in New Zealand. We learn that a man is a man and, though we're equal, you still cook for the guy and clean the house--and I still do that."

