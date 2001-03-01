Golfer Gary Johnson was on the seventh fairway of his local course in Phoenix when something struck him. Not a golf ball, but an idea. "A crazy idea," he recalls now, a year later. Why not hire beautiful women to be your golfing buddies for a day? Better yet, why not hire topless beautiful women? A planner of corporate meetings by trade, Johnson realized the potential for good-looking, bare-chested golf partners went far beyond filling out a weekend foursome. Within a few months, he had launched a website (toplessgolf.com) and assembled a small group of fetching females who were trained to hit the links as the All American Topless Golf Team. For a fee, they're available to swing into action and make your next golf outing a series of Kodak moments. As demand for their services grows, the squad has increased to 23 members. Team members have clubs and will travel. But most of their work takes place around Phoenix, where certain courses give tacit consent to their unusual (lack of) dress. They all receive regular lessons from a PGA pro, which means they know a wood from a wedge, and can tell you the proper way to grip a club. They might even be good enough to kick your butt--and they're willing to bet their shirts on it. We arranged this outing at Las Vegas' Bali Hai Golf Club.