Centerfolds on Sex: Petra Verkaik

Q: What was the best sex you ever had?

A: I used to have a relationship where sometimes we would go on dates, but mostly we just wanted each other bodies. Most of our encounter's bodies. Most of our encounters were late at night. I would leave the back door open for him and he would sneak into my backyard and come inside. I can still see his silhouette as he would take off his leather jacket. The anticipation of his arrival drove me nuts.

Q: How do you blow a guy's mind?

A: I love to play the supervixen role. I have a closetful of colorful, sexy, fun clothes. I'll wear something that's totally over-the-top, like superhigh heels or badass black boots. I'll do something wild with my makeup and hair. It's so much fun. It's an outlet.

Q: Do you have a sex-in-public story?

A: We were in a country bar. My man was sitting on a barstool, watching me dance. I started leaning into his lap, wiggling and dancing. Imagine being right in front of hundreds of people and no one even knowing our secret.

Q: How important to your sex is talking about sex?

A: Really important. I love telling my lover how sexy he is. I really get into adoring his body and face. I love hearing how much I turn him on.

My First Time: I was a teenager and he was a cute surfer in Huntington Beach. Teenage Sex Versus Grown-Up Sex: Teenage sex has one level, while grown-up sex has several. Grown-up sex is sexy physically and mentally. You know what you want, he knows what he wants and you have confidence to play with your lover. There is also the desire to please your partner. LIGHTS ON OR OFF? Candles on. Lots of Candles! I'm very romantic that way. I want him to see me and I want to see him, too.