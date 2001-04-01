Katie Lohmann, Miss April, 2001

If Katie Lohmann gives you warm feelings of déjà vu, take another look at this issue's Spring Break pictorial for more of Miss April. Our Desert Rose, who hails from Scottsdale, Arizona, jumped at the chance to spread spring fever. "Playboy put me on this tiny airplane and flew me to Lake Havasu City, Arizona," she says. "We were topless on a houseboat, and these guys were hooting while the photographers were trying to take our pictures. The girls watching us didn't think we were that great."

Katie looks picture-perfect to us, and the 21-year-old is unapologetic about her privileged childhood. "I would love to say that I was a struggling child and now I'm a Centerfold, but that's not my story," she explains. "I was pretty spoiled, but I was a good student, stayed away from drugs and was really athletic." She pinned a lot of lucky guys to the mat as the only girl on her high school wrestling team, which we suspect had unprecedented participatory interest.

With amateur wrestling and a brief stint as a massage therapist behind her, Katie moved to Los Angeles to pursue her childhood dream of being in the movies. "I watched Labyrinth when I was seven and thought it was magical," she says of the 1986 David Bowie film. "I used to pretend that my house was outer space, and I would set up my stuffed animals like they were goblins and dance around with my friends." The practice paid off, and you can catch Katie as Jerry O'Connell's fantasy girl in this summer's Tomcats, as a Who groupie who gets her chest signed by Roger Daltrey on Showtime's Rude Awakening, as one of the bitchy Pink Girls who throws attitude alongside Lou Diamond Phillips in Knight Club, as a "bright and shiny person" in Disney's Bubble Boy, and in Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated AI: Artificial Intelligence. In the last, a fantasy film about a young boy who finds out he's really a robot, Katie's character is a rainbow-bedecked automaton. "I play one of the happy robots that are cute and never complain, so I was called Cherry 2000 on the set," she says.

Although Miss April has acting on the brain, she still finds time to get romantic. Does she paint the town red? "I like to go out with a guy and paint the town red, blue, green, yellow and purple," she says. For now, Katie wants to take care of business. "I told my mom that I have three wishes: to be a Playmate, to be in movies and to win an award," she says. "I'm the youngest child and extremely independent, so I learned that you take care of things or they won't get done. I just want people to see that I'm going to do something with myself. I know something good is going to happen."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Katie Lohmann

Bust: 32 D

Waist: 22

Hips: 32

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 103

Birth Date: 1-29-80

Birthplace: Scottsdale, Chijona

Ambitions: To have versatile roles as an actress. Also to win an award.

Turn-Ons: I love a beautiful smile, and someone who understands i'm not perfect.

Turnoffs: Men who are really negative about my career.

My Favorite Tv Show: Sex and the city.

My Favorite Sport: In school I was the only girl on the wrestling team. I got noted "most aggressive" in the lightweights. I wish I could still do it, but modeling and acting have taken over.

