Music Buzz

Matt Pinfield is the host of Farmclub.com, the music show that mixes established acts with greener-than-pot garage bands who have uploaded their demos to the Internet. He's the biggest music tan on the planet. He is an encyclopedia of bands, albums and lyrics. While some critics lament the bankrupt music scene, Pinfield prefers to see his shot glass as half full. He seeks out--and finds--acts worth listening to. Then he gushes about them. Pinfield has been called a kiss-ass but he doesn't care. "I'm not afraid to tell bands like their work," he says. "I'm a fan. I'm not crying to make a name for myself by being a smartass, which is what a lot of critics do. If you're going to put yourself out there, people are gonna take a swing at you. Fuck it, man, I'll just stand back up. I'm having fun. I love what I do."

Rock

Limp Bizkit: Chocolate Starfish I love this band. I get tired of the crap they get from the press. The critics hated the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Nirvana at first, too. Fred Durst knows how to write a good hook, man.

Linkin Park: Hybrid theory this is a fine debut. If you take the best elements of Filter, Korn and Sevendust, this is what you get. It's deep.

Taproot: GIFT I met these guys in Burbank. I heard the demos as they grew. Emotional Times is amazing.

Amen: We have come for your parents they rose out of the ashes of the band Snot. They're a good band to scare the folks.

Monster Magnet: GOD SAYS NO my Jersey brothers. I've seen these guys play their asses off for years. Full on stoner rock.

Queens of the Stone Age: Rated R this is a straight-up rock band that other bands love to take on tour. They toured with Ozzfest, Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam.

Demos

Headway they're young, just out of high school. They still have their high school graduation caps in their cars.

Eastcide a cross between hard-core and metal. They're not signed yet, but they deserve to be.

Switch If you love Soundgarden and Alice in Chains, you'll dig Switch.

Further a smart band from New York with a very intense lead singer. Their demo is incredible.

Drowning Pool Rockers that just signed up to Creed's label, Wind Up.

And you will know us by the trail of Dead at the end of their Farmclub performance, they smashed all their instruments like the Who. They were bleeding all over the stage.

Alleylife he's a Detroit rapper. Dr. Ore's camp is mixing his album.

Bionic Jive A cross between Rage Against the Machine and Mystikal.

Indie Bands

International Noise Conspiracy I love these guys to death. They're from Sweden, part of the new punk movement.

At the drive-in they have the energy of the Pixies and Pavement matched with the vibe of the MC5 and the Stooges. They're amazing live.

Get up kids another tremendous band that's been touring excessively.

Jets to Brazil Song title of the year goes to You're Having the Time of My Life. Is that not awesome?

Hip-Hop

Outkast Stankonia is one of the fucking greatest CDs. It's a perfect marriage of hip-hop and R&B, plus it features Erykah Badu.

Akp These guys are the Sopranos of rap, big Italian dudes from Jersey. Hard-core white rappers, as opposed to guys pretending to be the real deal.

Kenna Fred Durst signed him to Flawless. He's a cross between Prince, Sly and the Beatles. He's gonna be huge.

Hot Carl A rap kid from USC. Fans of Eminem are gonna dig him.

Lucy Pearl A guy from Tribe Called Quest, a woman from En Vogue and a guy from Tony Toni Tone. Cool Seventies vibe.

CDs of the Year

Eminem's Marshall Mathers Lp Won best R&B/Rap CD. Breathe by faith Hill Won best country disc. Belle and Sebastian's best rock CD is Fold Your Hands, Child. The Great Louis Armstrong's Complete Hot Five and Hot Seven Recordings Won Best Jazz CD and Austin Powers II Won for soundtrack.

At our house, we serve turkey with the head still on. Some people crack the wishbone--I rip the head off." Thanksgiving with Playboy's new Hall of Fame inductee, Ozzy Osbourne, would surely be a memorable event. The original monster of rock was born in Birmingham, England in 1948. After he left Black Sabbath in 1979 in a storm of controversy, Osbourne launched a solo career with the aid of rock manager and wife Sharon. The Eighties were still wild, and a 1986 tour with Metallica catapulted Ozzy into heavy metal's premiere league. By the Nineties, he had kicked the booze and returned to the road. U.S. fans gave him a heartfelt welcome, and we salute the Wizard of Oz for contributing to music's diversity.

2001 Playboy Music Poll Winners

