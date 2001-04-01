The Girls of the Hard Rock Casino

In Las Vegas, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is where the cool kids sin the most. Everything about the place--from its guitarshaped sign to its Mexican restaurant, the Pink Taco--oozes sex and rock and roll. Pull up to the Hard Rock's entrance and you'll hear Guns n' Roses' Paradise City--or some other favorite. Inside, hundreds of beautiful women sip cocktails at the circular bar, stack chips at the piano-shaped roulette tables, shake their asses at Baby's nightclub and groove to live music in the Joint. Upstairs, the hotel room doorknob signs read I HEAR YOU KNOCKING BUT YOU CAN'T COME IN. Then there are the women who work at the place. Subscribing to the theory that the prettier the help, the happier the patrons, Hard Rock entrepreneur Peter Morton has hired NBA dancers, homecoming queens and aspiring actresses to sling drinks. Like every casino in Vegas, the Hard Rock boasts its share of sugar daddies. But here they're high rollers named Dennis Rodman, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Kiefer Sutherland and Kid Rock.

In Vegas, some things are certain: Elvis impersonators, quickie weddings, Siegfried and Roy, $3.99 all-you-can-eat buffets and beautiful women working at the Hard Rock. Left to right: Staffers Robyn Richelle Williams, T.J., Summer Sunday, Brandi Bagley, Nicole Brock, Chrysti Dunn, Kristen Galioto, Babbie Palmer, Tina Del Conte, Tracy Dean, Misty Newton, Shannon DuPont, Leah Beckett and Venus. "It's wild here. We call it Disneyland for adults," says cocktail waitress Brandi Bagley. Adds former Pink Taco server summer Sunday: "Something crazy is always happening. I once met a guy who wanted to buy my underwear for $50 so he could wear it all night." Opposite: T.J. knows what Aerosmith meant by love in an elevator.