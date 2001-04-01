The Year in Music

Video of the year, The Real Slim Shady: Eminem

Single of the year, Music: Madonna

Concert of the year, Faith Hill & Tim Mcgraw

In 2000, Playboy's readers showed independence, picking Belle and Sebastian's CD Fold Your Hands, Child and Britney Spears in the same category. You honored band-leader Tito Puente for his great Latin sounds. Then you welcomed back Madonna. But the drop-dead moment is our celebration of the 35th inductee to Playboy's Hall of Fame, Ozzy Osbourne. Any award that can salute both Ozzy and Louis Armstrong (whose remarkable Complete Hot Five and Hot Seven Recordings won Jazz Album of the Year) is our idea of cool. We celebrate the fact that there is room in popular music for the street corner, the concert hall, the club, the rave, Napster and your own music collection.