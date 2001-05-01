Centerfolds on Sex: Julia Schultz

A guy asked me out on a date recently, but I can't stand dinner and a movie. I don't like to eat with a stranger. If I'm sitting with a guy, he's going to be looking at my breasts, or whatever, from the minute I sit at the table until I'm done eating. Plus, you have to listen to what he's saying and put up with what he's dishing out, whether it's good or bad. And I don't like to be confined to that situation. I love food and I don't like to share my eating space with a stranger. If a man wants to take me out somewhere, it's best to go out where his friends are and my friends are--a group type of thing. If it's just the two of us, that's tough. Take me to a sporting event--that's the best idea.

People would be surprised if they knew: I've had orgasms during sex maybe eight or 10 times in my whole life. Mostly they were through oral sex. And while I've never had the urge to only perform oral sex on a guy. there have been times when I want to have sex in general, so all of that comes into play. It's never like. "I'm so attracted to you I want to suck your dick!" If I'm going to go to that extent, then he sure as hell is going to that extent, too. It all comes back to-if I'm emotionally into this guy, fine. Nothing would happen if it weren't all there. My favorite position: I have two favorite positions, for two different reasons. The missionary is one, because I like being able to see him on top. But I also like him behind me. I like the idea that he's watching me when I can't watch him. And I have no idea what else he's doing. Julia Schultz