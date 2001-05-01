Hong Kong Mayhem

The Asian invasion is on. With the success of Romeo Must Die, Shanghai Noon and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Planet Hong Kong has opened the vaults. No longer do you have to hang out in Chinatown, watching reruns of Mystery of Chess Boxing, Shaolin Master Killer or Sammo Hung retrospectives. Now you can catch the classics of kung fu, gun fu and heroic bloodshed on DVD. Lights. Camera. Action.

Jet Li

Chinese Name: Li Lian Jie You first saw him in:Lethal Weapon 4, Romeo Must Die or Black Mask.Claim you saw him in:Fist of Legand.Must see:Once upon a time in China, Jet Li's Enforcer, The Tai Chi Master, Deadly China Hero (a.k.a. Iron Rooster vs. the Centipede), Swordsman II, Once Upon a Time in China and America.Martial Arts Style: Was a national Wu Shu champion at the age of 11. Best fight on film: The warehouse fight in Once Upon a Time in China.Tag Line: "They've got the weapons. They've got the posses. And they've got no chance...."

Chow Yun Fat

Chinese Name: Yun Fat Chow You first saw him in:Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon or Anna and the King.Claim you saw him in:The Killer, Hard Boiled.Must See:The Killer, Hard Boiled, A Better Tomorrow I and II, Full Contact, God of Gamblers, City on Fire.Martial Arts Style: Heroic bloodshed. Best fight on film: Take your pick. The 45-minute hospital shootout in Hard Boiled?Weapon of Choice: Two guns, one in each hand. Tag Line: One Vicious Killer. One Relentless Cop. Ten Thousand Bullets.

Jackie Chan

Chinese Names: Yuen Lo, Kong Sang Chan You first saw him in:Rumble in the Bronx, Rush Hour or Shanghai Noon.Claim you saw him in:Cannonball Run as a Subaru driver.Must see:Drunken Master, Legend of Drunken Master, Snake in the Eagle's Shadow, Police Story, Police Story III: Supercop, Who Am I? Project A.Martial Arts Style: Peking Opera meets Buster Keaton. Calls it chop suey. Best fight on film: Last battle in Legend of Drunken Master.Tag Line: Fight now. Ask questions later. Trivia: Kicked through wall by Bruce Lee in Fist of Fury.

Michelle Yeoh

Chinese names: yeah Chu-Kheng You first saw her in:Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon or Tomorrow Never Dies.Claim you saw her in:Yes, Madam (a.k.a. Super Cops), Police Story III: Supercop.Must see:Wing Chun, Twin Warriors (a.k.a. The Tai Chi Master), Royal Warriors.Martial arts style: She studied ballet in London. Best fight on film: Tofu fight in Wing Chun, courtyard fight in Crouching Tiger.Trivia: She is a former Miss Malaysia. Gutsiest Movie: Diving through the glass to shoot bad guys in Yes, Madam.

Bruce Lee

Chinese Name: Lee Jun Fan (means gaining fame overseas) You first saw him in:Enter the Dragon.Claim you saw him In:The Green Hornet.Must see:The Big Boss (a.k.a. Fists of Fury, a.k.a. China Mountain Big Brother), Fist of Fury, Way of the Dragon.Martial arts style: Jeet Kune Do, which roughly translated means hitch up your pants and kill the fucker. Best fight on film: Ice-packing plant, The Big Boss.Weapon of choice: Nunchuka. Trivia: Father was an actor in the black-and-white Wong Fei Hung series.

"Boarder don't hit back."

--Bruce Lee, Enter the Dragon

If hollywood goes hong kong

Website of the Weird

"Welcome to the Jackie Chan Interactive injury interface. Here's how it works. A darkened picture of Jackie will appear, describing injuries he has sustained while filming his trademark stunt scenes. You can read more about the injury and watch a short animated clip of the scene in which the injury occurred. Simply click until the entire body is filled. Have fun."

iproject.net/wfh/jackiechan/firststrike/games.html

"You impertinent young fool. I promise you, I shall have your teeth now."

--Villain to Jackie Chan in Snake in the Eagle's Shadowa

a wong By any Other Name

Like Billy the Kid and Wyatt Earp, Wong Fei Hung actually walked the planet. His father, a famous martial arts master and member of the 10 Tigers of Canton, refused to tech his son. The rebellious son learned his craft from his father's sifu, Luk Ah-choy. Wong became a master of the Hung Kuen (Hung's fist) style and practiced medicine at the Po Chi Lum clinic. He died in 1924. but 74 black-and-white films starring Kwan Tak Hing, left, embellished the legend. Wong Fei Hung is the longest-running film character in the world, easily kicking the butts of Sherlock Holmes and James Bond. These films roughly follow the hero's chronology:

* Tse Man plays Wong in Iron Monkey (1977).

* Jackie Chan plays the student Wong in Drunken Master (1978) and Legend of Drunken Master (1994).

* Jet Li plays the physician and martial arts master in Once Upon a Time in China I and II (1991, 1992) and the follow-up, Deadly China Hero.

* Kwan Tak Hing reprised his role, playing the older Wong in The Skyhawk (1974), The Magnificent Butcher (1979) and Dreadnought (1981).

Your Kung Fu is good, but your (Fill in the blank) will never beat my (Fill in the blank).

Choose your fighting style:

Iron first * White eybrow * Praying mantis * Whit ecrane boxing * Snake fist * Drunken fist * liquid sword * Grab claw * Iron monkey * Way of Wu Tang * Iron Armor * Shaolin horse boxing * Phan blossom * Array of seven * Subdue tiger fist * Southern fist * Northern leg * Shadowless kick * Eighteen bird forms * Deadly lama Kung Fu * Wonder palm of Shaolin

"I've thought about this a long time. But I think it's time you knew. It's the secret twin style of boxing. I was sworn to secrecy about it. The point is, there is a basic weakness which is unprotected in his style. You have to Aim for the Crotch. If you deliver the below there, It Kills." [Killer Bs]

Hong Kong Workout

• Hold a deep knee bend with genitals over pointed stick [Drunken Master]. • Do fingertip push-ups over bed of burning pointed sticks while teacher puts weight on your back [Snake in the Eagle's Shadow]. • Suspend body in full split while girl loads bricks into bucket under each knee [Mystery of Chess Boxing]. • Create a Thighmaster out of two sticks and ox tendons. Hang from rings. Try to spread legs into split while lifting buckets of water tied to Ankles [Killer Bs].

"If you were in Hong Kong, you would be dead."--Jet Li in Lethal Weapon 4

Best Bungee Cord Movies

To wire or not to wire? That is the question. Jackie Chan refuses to fly; others go where no man has gone before. If you hated Peter Pan, skip these.

Twin Warriors

Black Mask

The Bride with White Hair

Deadly China Hero

Crouching Tiger

Zu: Warriors of the Magic Mountain

Chinese Ghost Story

Warriors of Virtue

yucn wo ping

Midas Touch

He taught the world to move; without him kung fu movies would look like the toy soldiers vs. the rat king in The Nutcracker, or, worse, two hours of Riverdance. Check out:

Drunken Master

Tai Chi Master

Twin Warriors

Once upon a time in China

Wing Chun

Iron Monkey

The Magnificent Butcher

Crouching Tiger

The Matrix

"Give a Guy a gun, he thinks he's superman. Give him two, and he thinks he's god."(Hard Boiled)

How to watch to Johnwoo movie

[?] Enemy spotted in reflection (example--in Broken Arrow, Christian Slater sees John Travolta in cockpit). [?] Public celebration or dance (festival in Mission: Impossible II]. [?] Honk Kong Mexican standoff (hero and opposite put guns to each other's heads). [?] White doves: symbol of peace (see church scene in The Killer]. [?] Breaking glass. [?] Back-to-back banter. [?] Exploding motorcycles [M:1--2].