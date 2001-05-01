Tales from the DJ Booth

The strangest things happen in nightclubs. Take a crowd of beautiful people in tight clothes, blast them with loud music and saturate them with booze and drugs, and you get more drama than in an entire season of The Real World. We talked with our favorite DJs--who witness everything from their high-perched booths--about the craziest stuff they've seen.

DJ Sneak, Toronto

"The best shit is the scandalous shit--people fucking on the floor, people masturbating, DJs getting head while they're playing. It's sex, drugs and electronic mayhem. But I hate it when a bunch of hot girls come up, touching themselves to bream my concentration. There's classic story about two girls eating each other out behind a DJ while he was being filmed for TV. Everyone followed suit."

Junior Sanchez, New Jersey

"There used to be a live sex show that attracted about 10,000 people. People would bug out. After I finished playing one night, I walked behind the stage and saw the illest shit I've ever seen: seven naked people in a circle--guys and girls--fisting one another. I was like, 'Oh my God, ooh--that has to hurt!' People were watching in amazement. It was brutal. I figured the women were having fun, but I don't know about the men."

Dimitri from Paris

"I was doing a French designer's shop opening party in Japan. All of a sudden, two bald Japanese guys jumped onto the podium and started dancing. Japanese people are generally shy, so everyone was shocked. They must have really enjoyed the music, because within five minutes, they were completely naked, swinging their thingies around. All of the girls ran away screaming. Then security came and hauled them away."

Felix Da Housecat, Chicago

"In Geneva, a couple liked my set so much that the guy offered me his girlfriend. The girlfriend comes running up to me and tries to stick her tongue in my mouth. I was like, 'What the hell is going on?' At another party, in Portugal, a bald drag queen kept walking past my booth and trying to throw this tiny woman inside. I was like, 'No thanks! I'm fine.'"

Erick Morillo, New Jersey

"I was at Crobar in Miami when a girl with a superhot body--not a club dancer, just a regular girl--gets on top of a speaker, strips down and goes nuts up there for an hour and a half. I don't know what she was on, but it must have been good. As far as naughtiness goes, there's no shortage of sex in Ibiza. There are parties, after-parties, after-parties to the after-parties. You stay out all night, take a nap and start again."

DJ Medi4, Los Angeles

"One night we maxed out a club with 850 people. Of course, a fight break out. Then another. I look down from my booth, which is 35 beet up, and see 850 people rioting. I think it's funny until I notice several angry guys coming up. I had to lock myself in. By the end of the night, we needed five fire trucks, seven ambulances and 12 cop car."