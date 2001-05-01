Temptation's Temptress

Last fall on Fox' Temptation Island, four unmarried couples traveled to an island off the coast of Belize to test their relationships by dating dozens of attractive singles. Their idyll included scuba diving, massages, romantic meals on the beach and, in the case of firecracker Mandy and her temptation of the night, Johnny, downing tequila body shots. Though Quaker Oats and Best Buy pulled ads after the first episode and the Federal Communications Commission asked Fox to stop promoting the show when kids might be watching, 18 million couch voyeurs tuned in. Lola Corwin (her sister, Morena Corwin, is Miss September 1992) was among the 13 bikini-clad temptresses flown in to entice the men. But in a strange twist of events, Lola was voted off the island by the guys because she was too tempting. Here is Lola's side of the story, including some scoop that's even too hot for salacious Fox: "I went to the casting because my publicist at bikini.com said it might be cool. I told her I didn't want to do any reality TV shows but then decided I might as well try it. She said, 'Just put it in the hands of fate.' When I got there, I had to fill out this elaborate application that asked things like, What's your health history? What's your ideal date? What type of guy do you like? I wrote that I like sensitive, funny guys who aren't jealous or mean. They asked if I smoke, drink or do drugs. I tried to be as honest as possible. Then I had to fill out a psychological test and get tested for sexually transmitted diseases. 'When I found out I made it, I was excited, but at the same time, I was like, 'What am I getting myself into?'" Lola started modeling at the age of 14 and landed an agent at 17. After Lola won a local Hawaiian Tropic pageant in her home state of Florida, Lola's sister Morena encouraged her to enter the state finals. She finished in the top four. Since then, Lola has modeled for bikini.com, appeared on Pamela Anderson's TV show V.I.P. and was getting set to move into the house she'd just bought when Temptation beckoned. Even though her professional life in Hollywood was going well, Lola decided to take a chance. "I definitely think God sends people signals," she says. "When I tried to sign the contract, my pen ran out of ink. Then I never received the plane ticket. Still, I'm an adventurous girl. I thought I might regret not doing it. I missed two flights before I actually made it to Belize. I was two days late. Everyone was like, 'Who's Lola? What is she about?' I didn't even know exactly what Temptation Island was. I knew it was a dating show, but I wasn't taking it seriously. I wasn't trying to tempt anyone. Socializing with people you don't know is kind of fun. But I felt like an outcast because I got there so late. I decided not to kiss up to any of the guys. I figured if they liked me, they liked me; if they didn't, whatever. For the four days I was there, it was all about eating. I drank too--everyone did. What else are you supposed to do on an island at 10 P.M.? We were supposed to pay for our drinks, but people on the island kept giving us shots." A steamy island setting. Danceable music. Free cocktails. Can you blame a girl for letting her hair down? Unfortunately for Lola, some people became annoyed with her over-the-top attitude. "When I drink I'm giggly and funny," she continues. "I was acting like myself. I was having more fun and being more aggressive with the girls, dancing on the bar and singing karaoke. On the fourth day, something told me to look really good. So I primped for a while. I was feeling confident and happy. All the single girls had to stand in a line and say why we should not be kicked off the island. I said. 'Because we haven't gone skinny-dipping yet!' I love skinny-dipping. It's such innocent fun. But when the host announced, 'This choice is going to shock you,' I knew they'd chosen me. I was like, 'I wish I never did this! This is horrible!' I was hyperventilating and crying. But as soon as I got to fly home first-class, everything went uphill. The show gave me so much exposure. I've been interviewed by Entertainment Tonight. I'm working now more than ever. I just came back from Bora Bora, where I hosted a French TV show. I'm taking acting lessons. I model cosmetics, hair products, clothing. I do commercials and extra work in movies. I have a big résumé. I'm doing great."

See tempting photos at playboy.com/current.