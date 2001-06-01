Centerfolds on Sex: Jessica Lee

Jessica Lee reveals her erogenous zones and celebrates great oral sex

Playboy: Do you dress up or dress down for sex?

Jessica: I'm not big on getting all dressed up. I never dress in costume. If I find a cute lingerie set, I'll wear that on a special occasion. Other than that, I'll wear sweatpants. It's the sex, not the outfit.

Playboy: What's great foreplay?

Jessica: The guy I'm with now is an amazing kisser, and that's what sets it off for me. He starts kissing me. He starts touching me. He kisses me everywhere.

Playboy: What part of the male anatomy turns you on?

Jessica: I love all of the male body--the chest, back, butt, legs, penis, even feet.

Playboy: Have you ever made love someplace you could be caught?

Jessica: Ooh, yeah. My most memorable experience was in a parking garage stairway. It was late at night and I could hear people walking and parking their cars. But nobody walked into the stairwell, thank God.

Playboy: Do you have a recurring sexual fantasy?

Jessica: That would have to be a threesome--me, another girl and a guy.