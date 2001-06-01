City Girls

See for Yourself

Episode 4: getting off in LA

When my three girlfriends met at the Château Marmont's swimming pool in Hollywood, our plan was to talk about sex and drink margaritas. My friends, in their 20s and 30s, included a rising starlet, an indie filmmaker and a "D" girl (development producer girl with D cups). Because practically everyone changes their name in Hollywood, we changed ours to Stella (that's me), Tina, Christy and Misty. As soon as we got our new names, we couldn't seem to stop talking about sex.

Stella: Have you ever masturbated in front of a guy?

Christy: I'm a little self-conscious about it if I don't know the guy well. But for some reason I like watching him do it.

Tina: When you start working yourself up, they want to jump in and help. My last boyfriend liked watching me masturbate, then he would start masturbating, then we would watch each other masturbate and when we couldn't take it anymore, he would stick it in.

Stella: I'm a premature ejaculator. But I can have two or three orgasms per session. Sometimes I get so excited that as soon as the guy sticks it in, I start coming. It's like when you first put a Tic Tac in your mouth and it feels so fresh! After about a five-minute refractory period, I have another, deeper orgasm. Once I had a boyfriend whose sex drive wasn't as strong as mine, and I could have two or three orgasms to his one. If we're doing it for a while I can have another orgasm that's short but intense.

Tina: This sounds pathetic, but I had a boyfriend once who had one orgasm to my two or three. If I wasn't fully satisfied and he fell asleep and I was still excited, I would ... well ... I would look at him and have to cuddle my own self. The problems of being multiorgasmic.

Misty: Once I had a multiple orgasm in the Cineplex Odeon. He fingered me while watching Henry and June. I was trying not to make noise, because I'm a moaner.

Stella: I'm sort of loud in bed too. I can't help it. I make noises when I'm really into it. Moans, grunts, heavy breathing. I like when a guy makes noises too. I hate when the guy is quiet and doesn't make noises or say anything.

Tina: If he is really quiet, I'm not sure if he's even getting excited. Maybe he's losing his hard-on or something.

Stella: What about talking?

Tina: You know what I like? I know it's simple, but I love it when a guy says, "You are so hot it's unbelievable!" or "I want you" or "You are so sexy." That makes me feel comfortable.

Stella: I agree. The biggest turn-on is when you know that the other person really wants you and has to have you right then.

Tina: On the other hand, one guy said right as I was coming, "I want to give you a rim job."

Misty: When a guy starts saying stupid shit to me, it's like, shut up!

Tina: It was the first time we had sex, and he said it right as I came.

Christy: I like when a guy whispers, "You dirty little slut."

Tina: I really, really hate that. That makes me cringe.

Christy: I like when a guy says, "Who's your daddy?"

Stella and Tina: Eeeww!

Tina: That makes me cringe. I love my dad, but I don't want to be thinking about him while I'm getting laid!

Christy: I love it because I like to feel like daddy's naughty little girl.

Tina: I like talking dirty before orgasm. In the heat of the moment, it takes me over the top.

Stella: What's the best orgasm you've ever had?

Tina: Once my boyfriend and I went to the laundromat and halfway through the wash cycle, we started talking about what we would do to each other once we got home. It was late and nobody else was around, so we started making out. I yanked down his pants and put some liquid Tide on his shaft and started jerking him off.

Misty: You did not!

Tina: OK, it was Wisk. Anyway, the next thing I know he hiked up my dress, lifted me onto the vibrating washing machine and started eating me out, with my panties still on. Then he pulled me off the washing machine, pressed me against the drier and fucked me standing up!

Stella: That is hot. If a guy wants to completely turn me on, all he has to do is play with and/or kiss, lick or suck my nipples and I practically have an orgasm without doing anything else. My nipples are directly wired to my clitoris.

Misty: I like the guy to bite my nipples just as I'm coming.

Christy: Since I've had my breast implants, I can't feel a thing. No sensation whatsoever in my nipples anymore.

Tina: Really?

Christy: It's no big deal, because now that I have these big things, I get turned on just seeing the guy's face while he's sucking them. That's a huge turn-on.

Misty: One time I had a threesome with two guys in France and they were so preoccupied with sucking le boobies, one on each breast, that they couldn't speak. They didn't speak English anyway, but what gave me the hugest orgasm was the fact that they were both working on me at the same time. One was on top of me and the other one was playing with my breasts and fingering me. I had a gigantic orgasm.

Tina: You got to have the finger along with the dick. You have to have finger action to get the juices going. Foreplay is essential. They can't just stick it in. The combination does it best for me. I have a hard time having an orgasm with just one of them.

Stella: I had a boyfriend once who fingered me better than he fucked me. He hit my G spot every time. He was a guitarist. It was the best finger sex I ever had.

Tina: I get off when a guy takes his johnson and teases me by rubbing the head of it all over my pink. That really juices me up. It's as good as the finger.

Christy: Guys rarely think to do that. But it feels good.

Stella: That's because they're too eager to stick it in.

Misty: Duh.

Christy: If they'd just slow down....

Tina: I don't think most men even think about the concept of foreplay. I told one boyfriend that I wasn't enjoying sex with him because it ended practically as soon as it started--in three minutes--and he had to do more foreplay. That's when he asked, "Foreplay? What do you mean?" He was clueless. But I think it's up to the woman sometimes to show men what we like. They don't mind.

Misty: I think being clueless is one reason for it, but I had a boyfriend who was just plain lazy. A total slacker.

Christy: I had one of those, too! It was pure laziness. He wanted to just lie there while I did all the work! He would hand me the lube and say, "Why don't you use your finger?" He thought if I lubed myself up I would be ready to go.

Tina: Men need to cater to the ladies more. We cater to them. My boyfriend is cool, though. He actually works at making me come. When he goes down on me, sometimes he uses a vibrator on me and I have a great orgasm. And he uses it on my clit, and sticks it inside me, then licks and sucks me all the way to an orgasm.

Stella: You know what turned me on the most about going to the sex club? It wasn't so much watching people, because even though this is LA, the people were out of shape and a lot of them were gross and hideous.

Tina: You mean the cast of Baywatch wasn't in attendance?

Stella: What turned me on were the orgasm sounds. At one point I shut my eyes and just listened. It was a turn-on to listen to people having orgasms. They went off every five minutes, like a snooze alarm. I heard small ones, medium ones, multiple ones.

Christy: That's what I like about porn videos. The sound of the money shot. I'd rather hear it than see it. I'll rewind to hear that again. But I hate the ridiculous sound effects of vibrators.

Tina: I never really considered vibrators until I told this guy I was dating I wanted one. He surprised me with one. I was shy and embarrassed at first, but then I was like, whoa! This is great! It enhanced my orgasm. But then he wouldn't let me take it home! I'm happy with my vibrator. It's my friend. It has veins. It comes in handy when it's three o'clock in the morning and you don't want to wake anyone up.

Christy: I start giggling when somebody turns on a vibrator. It sounds so stupid, like an appliance or a Waterpik. They have those butterfly vibrators that you put in your underwear and walk around with all day. I want to try one of those. It would be interesting to have an orgasm in public.

Stella: But what if you're in an elevator and somebody tells you to turn down your vibrator?

Tina: Have you tried those silicone dildos? You can put them in hot water and they heat up to body temperature.

Misty: It's like a hot beef injection.

Stella: I don't need dildos. I don't use them. I'm so horny that all I have to do is see a cute guy on the street and touch myself for two seconds. Getting off for me is no problem. Plus, dildos smell weird.

Misty: I love the names for dildos, like Deep Stroker and the Satisfier. The Thruster.

Christy: Long Dong Silver. I saw one called the Vibrating Lunar Anal Probe. The box said, "Its sensual plastic ripples will take you to the moon."

Tina: Have you seen the Jeff Stryker? It has a rotating head.

Stella: Have you seen those ridiculous foreskin vibrators? I saw them at the Pleasure Chest--they look like a penis wearing saggy pantyhose.

Tina: I would love to strap on a dildo and fuck some guy up the ass. But I can't find anyone who will let me do it.

Stella: I know an Italian producer who would be perfect for you!

Christy: I'm not interested in the bunghole. I'm not interested in having my anus violated or violating anyone else's.

Tina: I have anal sex one out of 50 times. It's so dirty and naughty.

Stella: Have you ever given or received analingus?

Tina: One time I got a rim job.

Stella: Did you like it?

Tina: Yeah, but I never thought to ask for it. The next thing I knew, he was licking my butthole. Licking it like he was licking frosting!

Misty: That was nice of him.

Tina: He was a record producer. A real jerk. Speaking of assholes, I went out with this male model once. He was really an idiot.

Christy: If he was such an idiot, why did you sleep with him?

Tina: He was hot.

Stella: What happened?

Tina: We had an anal one-nighter. Anyway, while we were doing it on a hotel rooftop standing up, he started poking my butt and kind of jammed his finger up there, but I was too drunk to notice. The next day I woke up with a hemorrhoid. A hemorrhoid! About six months later, I saw him in New York doing runway at Tommy Hilfiger.

Christy: Tommy Hilfinger.

Stella: But at the time did you like it?

Tina: I thought at the time, Hey, man, this feels all right. If he wants to do it, go ahead.

Stella: Did you know that you can improve your orgasms yourself?

Christy: I had no idea. How?

Stella: The best way to have control is to do Kegels. You can control your muscles down there. You need to do your Kegels. I swear to God I've had killer orgasms because of Kegels! Kegel your way to better orgasms! And it works for guys too. They can have better orgasms sucking in their sphincter muscles. I have been Kegeling every day for a year and I swear I've been having better orgasms during sex and when I masturbate. I'm sorry, but I want to have a fierce pussy!

Tina: Nothing wrong with that. One guy told me I had a voodoo vagina. But he meant it as a compliment. I had a snappin' 'gina!

Stella: Speaking of muscle, do you get off more on a huge dick, a moderately huge dick or a monster dick?

Misty: I'm not going to apologize, but I'm a size queen. When I see a big juicy hard dick I know it's going to feel good and fill me up! I am so excited when a guy has a hard-on and I can see it through his jeans. Then I can't keep my hands off it. Especially in public and under the table. I've had the best orgasms with guys with big dicks. I think it's psychological.

Tina: I like a nice medium-size dick. A huge one hurts! I'm small, I'm really tight. When I go to the gynecologist she has to use the smallest speculum because I'm so tight in there. And sometimes when I have an orgasm before the guy does, my pussy sort of clenches his penis and tightens up on him. He likes that.

Stella: I go for the monster dicks. The bigger, the better. And I like the head to be big, too. I'm not going to apologize for liking big ones. Guys don't apologize for liking big breasts. You never hear guys saying, "I like a really flat chest and no ass."

Christy: I like a small one.

Misty: You like a small one? Why?

Christy: Just kidding. But penis size is not the most important thing. I have to say, guys with smaller dicks are nicer. They aren't so arrogant and cocky and they're into giving oral sex and making sure you have an orgasm. They have to (continued on page 156)City Girls(continued from page 140) compensate for having a small dick and they love to go down there. As far as size goes, it's really the whole package.

Tina: So big dick men should learn from small dick men.

Christy: I mean, if they want us to suck them off, they have to lick our pussies. That's the rule. I can't believe how many guys don't know how to lick effectively.

Misty: Maybe half of the guys don't offer to do it because they don't want to do anything that they're not good at. I also think that men get absorbed in their own pleasure. They get lost in the moment and forget about pleasing us.

Christy: Exactly.

Misty: Just because you have a big dick doesn't mean you always know how to use it. Guys of all sizes want you to blow them before they give you an orgasm, and then you're not satisfied.

Stella: Have you ever had an orgasm doggy-style? A lot of guys like to finish off with doggy-style.

Christy: Doggy-style hurts! It finishes off my bladder!

Stella: Really. It's like, Can you pump my bladder a little harder?

Christy: You're done. I'm in pain. And now I have to pee.

Tina: I have to disagree with you there. I love doggy-style. And if a guy reaches his fingers around, I can come that way.

Stella: Men like doggy because they not only get to look at your ass and spank it if they want, but they also like how their woodrow feels in that position. But I don't know if that's the most comfortable position for a lot of women.

Christy: I don't think there is one position that's best. Sometimes I like a 69 because I like hearing both of us making those sucking sounds!

Tina: Sixty-nine makes me lose my focus. I'm trying to be a good fellator and have an orgasm at the same time, and I'd rather focus on one thing.

Misty: I've had success in a number of positions. It depends on how much foreplay there is.

Tina: I don't like missionary because my boyfriend is big and tall and I hate being crushed to death!

Christy: I love missionary! I like to look into the guy's eyes. There is something tantric about the eye contact.

Stella: Me too. I like to see him getting really turned on and looking at me. And I like to grab his butt cheeks in that position while he's thrusting away. Call me old-fashioned.

Tina: Sometimes I like heavy eye contact during sex because it's romantic; at other times I like it to be more porno, more anonymous.

Misty: The cowgirl position is interesting too because you can ride him while you sit on top and bend your legs. Another thing I love is when you lie on your stomach and he's on top of you. You can feel his balls as he's pumping away. I like getting slapped by his balls.

Tina: Sometimes when I'm lying on a flat surface, like the floor or the kitchen table, and I'm in the missionary position, I let out pussy farts! In the heat of the moment, I can hear my queefing. It sounds really squishy. But I had a boyfriend who was actually turned on by the sound of my pussy farts!

Stella: He liked them? What was his story?

Tina: He was Turkish.

Misty: I like the flat surface of a wall. I like doing it standing up. You can use the wall for support.

Tina: I had a guy lift up my legs on the couch, then sort of bend his knees in as he controlled the thrusting. That's a good position if you want to watch him go to town on you. Then if he gets tired, he can always flip you around. I like to do more than one position per session.

Misty: I also like sitting in the sink while he "cleans me up" with his tongue.

Stella: Once I had sex on the kitchen counter. It was sexy, but the problem was I kept banging my head on the toaster. Still I came.

Christy: Do you expect an orgasm every time you have sex?

Tina: Why shouldn't we? Guys do. But I think we have to be responsible for our own orgasms. You can't always expect the guy to "give" you an orgasm.

Misty: If we always waited for them to give us one, half the time we wouldn't have them. You have to figure out which positions hit the right spot. But it's different with each guy; that's what makes it confusing. With one boyfriend, for some reason, the old missionary position felt the best, but with the next guy, boring--it didn't work.

Tina: You know what's really hot? When you sit on top of a guy on a chair, facing him. Everybody gets a good view that way. I like that position because he gets a great view of my shaved baldy. And he can rub my nipples and look at me. And the chair gives him support.

Christy: Yeah, but what about the stains? Don't you get love juice all over the chair?

Tina: I did, actually. I ruined a chair.

Stella: Remind me to never let you house-sit.

Tina: I like the woman-on-top position. That rules.

Christy: But doesn't the dick pop out in that position?

Stella: It can, but that's the fun of it--you get to keep shoving it back in.

Christy: Sometimes, when I have my period, I feel like giving my boyfriend a blow job and I love making him come. I like having control over his pleasure.

Stella: Do you like having sex during your period?

Misty: Yeah! It relieves my cramps. Orgasms can be medicinal. But it helps for only about an hour.

Tina: I had a boyfriend who was really uptight and got mad that I got period blood on his designer sheets. What a tightass. He made me sleep on the wet spot.

Misty: That is wrong.

Tina: If a guy's really trying, I don't get mad. That doesn't necessarily make for bad sex if you don't have an orgasm every time. But if every time I had sex with him and he was selfish, I'd get really cranky. If a guy is selfish, he's history.

Christy: The worst is when a guy doesn't even care if he gives you an orgasm. Sex is about giving each other pleasure. It's supposed to be fun for everyone.

Stella: I guess if there's one thing men know how to do, it's have an orgasm.

Christy: The problem is timing.

Stella: Exactly. I think our bodies are wired a bit differently. While women are trying to have an orgasm, men are trying not to.

Misty: I agree. I have the best orgasms when I have oral sex. I can come really fast that way, but I have to get warmed up. I like him to go down on me first, then I lick and suck his woody for a while, then after he's really excited, I make him come.

Tina: Practically every guy I've been with has come too fast. Sometimes I get sick of hearing, "Sorry I exploded in 30 seconds."

Stella: Maybe we ought to send out e-mails with slo-mo techniques.

Tina: Have you ever had sex on ecstasy?

Misty: Yeah, but I couldn't come because I was too high. I felt numb down there. I can't come until I come down.

Christy: I love ecstasy because it makes me hug all night. And I'm a hugger.

Stella: I had sex on mushrooms once and I was so high I couldn't even locate my vagina.

Tina: Have you ever faked an orgasm?

Stella: Never. I don't believe in it. If he thinks you're satisfied, he'll do even less work.

Christy: The best is when you come at the same time he does.

Misty: But what about the semen?

Christy: I don't mind worshiping a guy, but I'm not going to worship his ejaculate. Why do guys think we love their semen so much?

Misty: I hate when guys want to come on my face. I think it's disrespectful.

Tina: Why do guys think we would even like that?

Christy: It's because guys watch too many face-squirting pornos! I saw one in a video store the other day that had 100 facial shots.

Stella: The female equivalent would be having an orgasm and squirting our discharge on a guy's face. Would he enjoy that? Let's get real. But we're supposed to enjoy his semen. I'm just not into it. Squirting it on my face and hair is not a treat. I love men and love sucking them and I love their dicks, but their semen is just OK. But I have to say I love watching a guy come, and I really love seeing it squirt out. Just not on my face.

Tina: Have you seen that How to Female-Ejaculate video?

Misty: What is that?

Tina: That's where a bunch of women, I think it's a lesbian thing, sit around and masturbate together with gigantic vibrators and take turns female-ejaculating as the "jet cam" moves in.

Christy: I've never heard of that.

Tina: Yeah, apparently only five to 10 percent of women can do it. Bisexual women and lesbians are into it.

Misty: Why would you want to do it?

Tina: Some women can't help it. It's the G spot that gets stimulated and some women expel fluid from there. My cousin can do it and she told me she accidentally squirted her husband in the eye once. That's how she discovered it.

Stella: The next time he went down on her he wore safety goggles.

Christy: The thing I have a hard time with is how guys act after they come.

Stella: That's when you can tell whether they really like you or not.

Misty: That's the time I want to hug and hear, "Run away with me forever, cara mia!" But instead, I usually hear something like, "Boy, did I ever lose a big load!" or in the words of a surfer dude, "I totally blew my nuts!"

Stella: Hey, want to hear something really gross?

Christy: I love anything that starts with that question.

Stella: One time I did it with this guy and it was great and he gave me three orgasms, but afterward, I got up to go to the bathroom and I stepped on the condom that he'd thrown on the carpet. Then the dog came into the room, smelled it and ate it.

Misty: That's disgusting.

Tina: That's hilarious.

Christy: Naughty doggy.