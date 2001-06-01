The News Flashers

Our faith in Canada has been restored now that "the only network worth watching" has put the broad back into broadcasting. Of course, we're talking about the four nude women who deliver the news live each afternoon at nakednews.com. Armed with only microphones and eight smoking guns, these hard-hitting Toronto journalists report on international news, business, sports and the weather, which often includes references to nipply--er, nippy--temperatures. We are taken by their bright smiles and uninhibited performance, and, apparently, we're not alone. With 6 million viewers a month logging on, Naked News is one of the few dotcoms that's in no danger of failing. The Naked News team takes journalism seriously. According to lead anchor Victoria Sinclair, visitors may log on for the nudity, but they stay tuned because "the content and delivery are superb." Naked News is looking to add even more luster to its team. We hope Maria Bartiromo is available.

For more Naked News photos, join the Playboy cyber club at cyber.playboy.com.