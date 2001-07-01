So You Want to Be a Star

GIRLS ADMIRE AMPED-UP CLOTHES-RIGHT BEFORE THEY RIP THEM OFF

A couple of million girls can definitely be wrong—you just won't be getting any action if you argue with them. So don't be an idiot about the boy-band thing. Love them or hate them, but take note of how they make women dewy. We've enlisted the help of Joe McIntyre, né Joey, formerly of New Kids on the Block, to illustrate the lesson to be learned here. After his band paved the way, he stood by and watched 'N Sync break all sorts of records for stale toast. Happily for him, this survivor of boy-band island came through with his charm and his sense of style intact. So, just as you took a cue from his low-slung jeans back in the day (hey, do whatever the girls want, bro), pay attention to these pages. The guy is poised to be MTV's TRL trouper—there's as big a push behind his new CD, Meet Joe Mac, as there was when Ricky Martin made his move. Joining him in our campy tribute to teen idols is Angelica Bridges, the carbonated fox from Baywatch. The road to the top may be wild, but it never gets ugly.

Produced by Joe Dolce

Where and how to buy on page 181.