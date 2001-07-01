True Sex Tales of the 21st Century

WILL SEX IN THE NEW MILLENNIUM BE AS KINKY, SLIPPERY, WARM, BOUNCY, NUTRITIOUS, COMFORTABLE, ENTERTAINING AND ELECTRICE AS IT'S BEEN OVER THE PAST 100 YEARS?

A Progress Report

Meet your guide, Sky

Who better to lead us through this tour of sex in the new century than a woman whose philosophy is "Fuck your way through life—it's a lot more fun"? An innocent girl, really. Went to a party that turned into an orgy, and a gonzo producer offered her work. She first appeared in Shane's World 17, which led to Pornological 3 and Slumber Party 6, which led to a contract with Vivid to make plot-driven porn. She disliked that ("the character I play best is me") so she returned to gonzo with Sky's Day Off. Over a weekened in San Francisco, she offered on-camera hand jobs or head to men she met on the street. Most declined, but, Sky says, "I usually did them anyway." No, guys, we don't know where she'll be next. But she popped up at a bulls game while visiting us, where she jiggled in the aisle, hugged the coach's wife and chased the mascot with a rolled-up towel. That's our gonzo girl! See more of her at cyber.playboy.com.

Gonzo 101

"Gonzo is unscripted, with no middle or end, and no acting," explains director Adam Glasser, a.k.a. Seymore Butts. "The sex should be as natural as possible. I'm not going to stop a scene to touch up the woman's makeup, because in real life she doesn't get progressively better looking as she gets fucked. She sweats and drips and runs. Obviously, it contains fantasy; women don't run around having anal sex all day. But there is a realness to the action."

Porn Home Movies

Thousands of gonzo videos are released each year. Jamie Gillis'On the Prowl and Ed Powers'Bus Stop Tales, both from 1989, are credited as the first. Gillis persuaded passersby to step inside a limo for some fun with a starlet. Powers talked a lone traveler—presumably a stranger—into going home with him for sex. John "Buttman" Stagliano took the boofie and ran with it in the early Nineties. Adam Glasser met Stagliano by chance and transformed in to Seymore Butts. His style: a "you are there" over-the-shoulder cam and narration that reflected his astonishment at how horny women became in view of his equipment.

Glasser's franchise took off when he introduced an ex-stripper named Shane. She launched Shane's World by inviting libertine friends on weekend trips and taping the more-or-less spontaneous sex and other high jinks. She also paid tribute to On the Road with at least one segment in which porn babes are sent in limos to find frat boys willing to receive hand jobs on camera. Gillis and Powers continue to make gonzo, and other aging porn studs such as Joey Silvera, Tom Byron and Randy West have extended their careers by launching their own newcomer series. The latest gimmicks are fan fucks featuring men, women and couples who agree to be taped having sex. "This could be your dick!" promises one cover. Just don't let it get a big head.

Shoot your Own

While every dude with a viewfinder thinks he can shoot gonzo, it takes expertise to create a video that someone will buy. If you plan a series, you'll need to recruit a steady stream of fresh talent. One critic explains Ben Dover's success this way: "The women fall under the spell of his hypnotizing UK accent, and soon 14 of their 15 minutes of fame have been wasted bent over a couch." ED Powers, who has released nearly 500 videos since the first Bus Stop Tales and has had sex with (by his count) 10,000 women, no longer searches for co-stars. The women phone him, and they refer their friends. But he has the technique down. Here he offers tips on making spontaneous porn:

The Approach: "When I saw a women who looked like she wanted to talk to somebody, I'd tell her I was making a sexual documentary. 'Let me take you away from the boredom of the day,' I'd say. Be honest, because if you give her a line and it works, she later might feel she was conned. If she agrees to sign a release, I pay her. I never pay for sex. I pay for the right to release whatever she does, even (continued on page 90)Shoot Your Own, Cont'd: if we just play Parcheesi. If she doesn't want to have sex, I'll ask her, 'Have you ever watched a man masturbate?' Whatever happens, she has to understand that the tape could be seen by other people, including her neighbors."

The Equipment: "I love these new digital cameras. Bounce a 500-watt bulb off the ceiling. You'll have to get up to adjust the camera, so do it efficiently."

The Taping: "Make sure you hit the record button—that's a common mistake—and don't turn off the camera; you could miss something. It might take eight hours to get 20 minutes of good footage, or you might get nothing."

Survivor Sex

Where pop goes, porn follows

The king of reality shows inspired numerous online adult knockoffs. Sex Survivor 2000 promised $700,000 to the last porn couple fucking after a week in an LA mansion equipped with 44 webcams. Before the site ran out of money and shut down early, online voyeurs paid $70 each to watch and vote contestants off. Last fall, KSEXRadio.com announced a grand scheme to host Sexual Survivor, in which five listeners and 10 Nevada prostitutes would be isolated in a lodge on the San Juan Islands. The hookers would do all they could to entice the guys into sex; any contestant who yielded would be banished. Alas, the best-laid plans. ... Twice each month, Pornstar Survivor.com invites four e-mail applicants to cohabitate in Malibu with a quartet of industry babes. The men challenge the performers and one another to risqué games such as naked Twister, topless touch football and bobbing for dildos. A $50,000 finale is scheduled for the fall.

Stud-Ade

Nutrition tips

To increase his sexual stamina, Rod Fontana, who has appeared in more than 390 adult films, mixes a health-food cocktail that includes androstenedione ("the same stuff Mark McGwire got in trouble for"), tribulus terrestris, yohimbine, DHEA, DMAE, vanadyl sulfate, niacin, pygeum, choline and pumpkin seed extract. "It is awesome," he says. "I've tinkered over the past two years, and I have it down to a science. I ought to patent it." Peter North (Battlestar Orgasmica and 1432 others) uses six over-the-counter supplements but refuses to reveal the exact formula until he retires. Alex Sanders (Intercourse With the Vampire and 980 others) experimented with herbal remedies to keep wood for three-a-days but concluded it's mostly mental. Michael J. Cox (Steady as she blows and 552 others) Stays hot with peppers. "If I Eat Chili the night before, I have an explosive pop shot," He says. "Don't eat it right before your scene, though. Major party foul." The studs say that they avoid what Sex and the City has referred to as "funky spunk" by snacking on pineapple juice, celery and kiwi. Most don't care for Viagra. "Imagine if there were a pill that could make you into a concert pianist," says Nick East (The hills have thighs and 686 others). "It's like cheating."

—Tod Hunter

Sex surfer bookmarks

dailysexnews.com

something's always going down. realdoll.com Fake women starting at $5749. spicetv.com Boob tube. davecummings.com still pulling wood on cue at 60. janesguide.com Site reviews. wifeysworld.com Three cheers for large breasts, oral sex and the sanctity of marriage. asiacarrera.com Porn babe, computer geek, Jersey girl. Who needs Lara Croft? technicalvirgin.com Fun with abstinence. stopclownpornnow.com Seriously. ifriends.com Watch your neighbors have sex. safesexplus.com Home of the RoboSuck. xblock.com Free software to cover your tracks—not that you should feel guilty.

States that ban Oral Sex

Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia out-law oral and/or anal sex. Sentences range from a 30-day jail term and $500 fine in Alabama (the only state to exempt married couples) to a life sentence in Idaho. Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas ban "sodomy" only among gays.

Is this seat taken?

Man invented the chair, and a few minutes later, the sex chair. Though most erotic furniture is designed for bondage, Joe Hurley of Kinky Joe's also creates pieces for unbridled sex. His set of oral sex chairs (left) prevent neck and back strain (he calls it "ergonomic erotica"). Joe also makes a triple-action spring rocker (right); a bend-over chair; and a multitiered vinyl, fabric or leather sofa that accommodates multiple positions as you climb. His latest creation is an elaborate 69 chair that adjusts for threesomes. Prices start at $249. For a catalog, send $5 to KJE Furniture, 33 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11217 (kinkyjoe.com).

What we know

Leonardo Da Vinci mapped the female genitalia centuries ago, but it wasn't unti 1998 that a scientist in Australia documented the length of the clitoris. By dissecting female cadavers, she discovered that The clit is as long as the average erection. The tiny, elusive glans connects inside the woman's body to a pyramid-shaped mass of erectile tissue about the size of a thumb joint. From there it branches into two legs, or crura, that flare back on either side of the vaginal opening to surround the urethra on three sides. Two bulbs of erectile tissue that extend from the body of the clit could be responsible for The G spot, that area of tissue on the anterior vaginal wall that causes some women to go weak with pleasure. Meanwhile a group of scientists is studying the interaction of a man's brain and his penis. Despite notions that one must shut off for the other to work, the two organs are in constant communication along the spinal cord. A cluster of neurons in the brain regulates the chatter to ensure that younger men don't have nearly constant erections. In a crunch, the body can create reflexive erections without the brain's help.

In 1999 scientists in the Netherlands reported the findings of a study in which couples had intercourse inside a magnetic resonance imaging scanner. The scanner revealed that the man's erection takes the shape of a boomerang during missionary position sex, pointing almost straight up toward the woman's head.

Sexual Extremes

Although Guinness World Records doesn't acknowledge sexual achievements, verifiable records do exist. The most orgasms experienced by a woman in an hour is 134, documented in the early Seventies by William Hartman and Marilyn Fithian at the Center for Marital and Sexual Studies. The team also recorded a man who came 16 times in an hour. In 1995, scientists at Rutgers observed A 35-Year-Old Man Ejaculate six times in 36 minutes without losing his erection. He claimed to have once climaxed five times in six minutes. The fastest female orgasm recorded in a research lab is 15 seconds (the average time recorded was 20 minutes). The longest male orgasm on record, measured by muscle contractions, lasted 13 seconds. The longest female orgasm lasted 51 seconds by measure of muscle contractions and 107 seconds by self-report. The most semen recorded in one ejaculation is 2.23 teaspoons, or about three times the average.

Sexual stamina is tougher to pin down.

For a 1995 stunt that was billed as the world's biggest Gang Bang, Annabel Chong had oral or vaginal sex 251 times with 80 men over 10 (Continued On Next Page) Records, Contd: hours. In 1996, Jasmin St. Claire broke Chong's record by having sex 300 times with 51 men. In 1999, the porn star Houston claimed to have been penetrated 620 times by 60 men. For a 1997 video, The World's Luckiest Man, Jon Dough had sexual contact with 101 women over two days of shooting.

You'll need about 7000 partners to qualify with kings and porn studs for the busiest lovers list at sexualrecords.com.

The Fetish Connection

The Internet didn't create Fetishes, but it has organized them. When an uncommon sexual interest has enough devotees to support a website, it typically also receives a subject heading in yahoo (Shown here with the number of sites listed): Balloons (3), Belly Buttons (6), Body Inflation (5), Boots (10), Breasts (79), Butts and Buns (2), Casts and Leg Braces (16), Chastity Belts (4), Clogs (1), Coveralls (1), Dolls and Mannequins (5), Enemas (5), Eyeglasses (4), Feet (118), Femmes Invisibles (7), Footwear (30), Gas Masks (1), Gloves (4), Hair (21), Hiccups (1), High Heels (10), Hypnosis (13), Infantilism (11), Jeans (6), Latex, Vinyl and Rubber (10), Leather (36), Legs (17), Lifting and Carrying (4), Nails, Talons and Claws (8), Orthodontic Braces (5), Pies (1), Pool Toys (2), Quicksand (1), Robots (5), Smoking (20), Sneezing (6), Stomping (5), Stuffed Animals (8), Sweaters (1), Tongues (1), Unconsciousness (9), Uniforms (11), Used Panties (35), Wet and Messy (23), Wrestling (3).

Rev up your ride

Foreplay Dice

One glow-in-the-dark die has words such as touch, kiss and blow. The other has boobs, lips, nipples, toes and a question mark. Your roll.

Hitachi Magic Wand

To experiment with this, the Cadillac of vibrators, place it on a pillow and have your partner sit on it and rock against the firm head. Start with the low setting.

Lick-A-Lot-O-Puss

Worn like a garter belt, this contraption has leather grips that gently spread the labia. By moving her thighs, a woman controls how "open" she wants to be to a tongue or fingers.

Rabbit Pearl

This toy gets its name from the figure that protrudes from its side. Its quivering ears can be positioned against her clit while a band of rotating pearls caresses her vagina.

Pulsa Bath

One student of sex educator Lou Paget told how her husband loved having the foam vibrator (right) held under his scrotum while she blew him in the shower.

Pink Elephant

After pouring a generous amount of lube into this soft, ridged sleeve, a woman can hold it firmly against the base of the cock and pull upward sharply to create a great sucking sensation.

Soft Touch Vibe

This toy resembles two barrels, each about an inch long, attached at the sides. One contains a minimibe encased in jelly; the other is the finger sleeve that lets you pinpoint the action.

Asstroknots

Paget considers Asstroknots the Aston Martins of anal toys: They're small, expensive and memorable. Another product, Little Zinger, resembles a pacifier—for your ass.

The last couple fucking would split $700,000.