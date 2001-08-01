Girls of Bada Bing!

Mobsters don't get paid vacations or 401(k) plans, but one fringe benefit of their jobs--at least on The Sopranos on HBO--is a congenial work environment. The members of North Jersey's preeminent mob family conduct their affairs from Club Bada Bing, where the amenities can be summed up in a simple phrase: All Nude All the Time. The club provides the perfect atmosphere when boss Tony has to confer with his executive staff or evaluate his cash position. The producers shoot Bing scenes at Satin Dolls in Lodi. New Jersey, where many of the lovely dancers have become celebrities from their exposure on the program. No wonder a watchword of the past season became "Don't Disrespect the Bing."