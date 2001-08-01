Jennifer Walcott, Miss August, 2001

Jennifer Walcott, who says she changes her address "at least once a year," is a nomad by nature. Currently a resident of Los Angeles, the 24-year-old Ohio native made her first cross-country jaunt five years ago. "I packed up my little purple convertible and no one believed I was leaving," she says. "It was a really great experience growing up in Youngstown, Ohio. But I always felt like there was more out there. People in Ohio tend to settle for a simple kind of life, and I knew I wasn't that kind of girl." Miss August did "cotton-ball girl and craft service" work on movie and television sets before relocating to Chicago for eight months to be near her dying grandmother. "She was my best friend, and I told her if I ever got married, it would be a fight between her and my sister to be my maid of honor," she says. "I felt I had to move back to the Midwest to be near her and to get grounded again."

Jennifer studied to be a beautician before her compassion for animals compelled her to volunteer at a veterinary clinic in Los Angeles. "It was hard on me," she says. "I would nurture squirrels back to health after they fell out of trees, and that was fine. But when I saw a cat with cancer on chemotherapy or abused animals, I couldn't deal with that." She has two Chihuahuas of her own, one named Ren and another named Ace ("because he's from Las Vegas").

After a neighbor got her on the guest list for Mansion parties, Jennifer busted out at Hef's Valentine's Day bash in an outfit impossible to ignore. "I was wearing a bikini top and a sarong, and I got off the tram and noticed that a lot of people weren't wearing lingerie," she says. "I felt humiliated and wanted to leave when some of them laughed at me, but I had a few cocktails and I was fine. Then Hef called me to his table and offered me my test shoot. I want to give 100 percent to Playboy. Now, if a guy could give 100 percent to me, I'd be happy. I've had only five boyfriends my whole life and was never into casual dating. I like a guy who's in touch with his feminine side so he can come with me to get a manicure or his hair colored or something. It's nice to do things together--it's like having a girlfriend and a boyfriend in one package!"

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Jennifer Walcott

Bust: 32C

Waist: 22

Hips: 32

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 105

Birth Date: 05/08/77

Birthplace: Youngstown, Ohio

Ambitions: I'm a motivated person in life and business. I want to design my own lingerie line.

Turn-ons: A man who has some style and a sense of humor and who knows how to live life.

Turnoffs: People who are wasteful and not practical.

Favorite Book: Art of war by Sun Tzu.

Favorite Quote: "Except for the point, the still point, there would be no dance and there is only the dance."--T.S. Eliot

Five CDs I Can't Live Without: Dave Matthews Band's Crash, Destiny's Child's Survivor, Madonna's Ray of Light, Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On, Eminem's Slim Shady.

