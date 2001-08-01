Mad for the Mini

Ringo Starr, Twiggy and Princess Margaret owned Mini Coopers. Mary Quant named the miniskirt after the car. In The Italian Job, Michael Caine and a team of stunt drivers tore up the streets and flew over the rooftops of Turin in a trio of red, white and blue models. More than 5.4 million Minis have been sold since 1959. Now BMW, which acquired the Mini brand several years ago, will bring a restyled version back to the States early in 2002. (Previous imports stopped in 1967.) The new Mini Cooper pictured here packs a 115 hp, 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine jointly developed with Chrysler. But while the new Mini Cooper is technically a German car, it will be built in Oxford, England, and--guess what?--its designer, Frank Stephenson, is an American. The first Minis were known for their (text concluded on page 112) maneuverability, and in keeping with that tradition the new version boasts BMW-developed multilink rear suspension and powerful disc brakes. ABS is standard, as are 15-inch wheels. (Alloy 16-inch and 17-inch wheels are optional.) Traction control and high-power xenon headlights and automatic transmission are also available. (Five-speed manual trans is standard.) Despite its diminutive size (11'10" x 6'3"), the car is crash resistant and features door beams, six air bags and BMW's Advanced Head Protection system for front and rear. The Mini will hit 60 mph in just under nine seconds and has a top speed of about 125 mph. Base price is $17,000. A Mini Cooper S version with 163 horses, hood scoop and other exterior changes will also be available, priced around $20,000. Only select BMW dealers will offer either model. Check around. --Ken Gross

Other Roads, Other Wheels

Jeep Liberty: So long, Cherokee. A 210 hp V6, independent front suspension, automatic and four-wheel-drive make the new Liberty Limited model a serious rock crawler. It's $22,700 before options. The Sport, Jeep's base Liberty model with rear-wheel-drive, a four banger and manual trans, is $16,450.

Isuzu Axiom: For about $30,000 you get Mars Rover styling, a 230 hp twin-cam V6 and a snazzy interior. On the highway, you get a jittery, two-Excedrin ride. --K.G.

Parked in Dave's Garage

Lexus SC 430: What's not to like in a V8 coupe that at the push of a button transforms itself into a convertible as fast as you can say "Toad lives"? The styling, amenities (including a climate control system that automatically adjusts to roadster mode or coupe) and acceleration (zero to 60 in six seconds) are all over the top. So is the price--about $60,000.

Hyundai Sante Fe 4WD GLS: This little six-cylinder SUV is a good value at $22,000, including antilock brakes, traction control and roof rack rails. Compare it with whatever a similarly equipped Liberty Limited goes for.

Ford Focus SE Wagon: A crafty, four-cylinder alternative to a pint-size SUV. For about $18,000 you get taut steering, automatic transmission, antilock brakes and side-impact air bags. Drive it cross-town, not cross-country.

Volvo V70 XC AWD Wagon: This surefooted Swede is rock solid, but $40,000 is too much to pay for a car with terminal turbo lag. Audi, BMW and M-B wagons in this price range are more tempting.

Subaru Legacy Outback 3.0 AWD Wagon: A $32,000 Subie? Yep, with a peppy six-cylinder engine and an interior that's more English men's club than Aussie alligator hauler. Buttons on the McIntosh audio system are too fussy for our taste and we found the bark of the remote-activated lock/unlock horn annoying.--David Stevens