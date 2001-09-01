The Sophisticated Ape Walking Upright Never Looked so Good

Playboy's fall and Winter Fashion Forecast 2001 presents

produced by Joe Dolce

Darwinism ignores one developmental reality: True evolution starts and ends at the mall. On the planet of fashionable apes, fall is the time to break out the big guns—and a little martial flair. In fashion circles, the buzzword is military. That doesn't necessarily mean everything has epaulets and brass. Instead, it reflects a rugged, functional quality—even when it comes to suits. Thick corduroys, heavy velvets, tactical watches, chunky jewelry—there's nothing wimpy about this stuff. You can be hard on these clothes and they'll hold up. Cargo pants were just the tip of the iceberg. Things have evolved—and devolved—in an appropriately masculine way. We may even decide to threw away our razors.