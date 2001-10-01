Back to Campus Fashtont

There is something impressive about a guy who can plop a goldfish into a full beer bong and down it in three seconds. But the best-looking girl at the party isn't going home with that guy. Girls want guys with serious flair. And there's no better way to give off a sheen of confidence than with slick clothes. Of course, if you're not comfortable, clothes look like a costume. So. the latest designs are just comfy sweats and a spring break T-shirt. Start with a button-front shirt by Ben Sherman or Hugo Boss--something with enough flair to fly the confidence flag--and stylish, updated cords from Axis. Or go for a heavy-gauge sweater or colorful polo and thick velvet jacket. The key is tweaking traditional looks to suit your style. Just remember that, like your major, your personal style makes a statement. Don't get stuck with a look by default or, worse yet, with what your mom leaves under the Christmas tree. And a footnote: Pay-attention to your shoes. Girls will.

Where and How to buy on Page 164