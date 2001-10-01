Playboy's Pigskin Preview

It started in 1957. President Eisenhower was in his second term. McDonald's hamburgers cost 15 cents. The Edsel was just going into production. Thirty-one-year-old Hugh Hefner was editing his astonishingly successful men's magazine on the eve of its fourth year. Collier's magazine had just folded, and Hefner, a magazine fan, realized that a special annual sports feature, Collier's pigskin preview and preseason All-America team, was about to be orphaned. He immediately called Francis Wallace, Collier's football swami, and asked if he'd continue selecting All-Americas and his top 20 teams for Playboy.

Wallace accepted. Alex Karras and John David Crow were on that first team. Iowa's Forest Evashevski was the first Playboy Coach of the Year, and the Hawkeyes were the magazine's pick to finish number one. A popular and important sports feature was saved from extinction and a new tradition was born--the Playboy All-America team.

That was 45 years ago. Wallace was quickly succeeded by Anson Mount, a theology grad from the University of Chicago who loved opera so much that he once walked 20 miles from his home in White Bluff, Tennessee to Nashville to attend a performance of La Bohème. Over the next 29 years, Mount became the number one college football prognosticator in the nation, and for a magazine that was famous for its disrobed Centerfolds, not its sports coverage. Anson died in 1986. The last thing he said to me, lying on his deathbed in Methodist Hospital in Nashville, was, "Did I finish my football article?"

The honor of selecting the Playboy All-Americas fell to me. I received lots of help--from Gil Brandt, the 29-year director of (continued on page 104) player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, and from countless college coaches and sports information directors who appreciated the tradition that Hef, Anson and Playboy had started.

Much has changed in college football over the past 45 years. The rules now allow substitutions for offense and defense. The single wing died. The spread, the hurry-up and many more offensive innovations were born. The biggest change has probably been in the players themselves. There have been great ones--Ernie Davis, O.J., Mean Joe Greene, Butkus, Lawrence Taylor. But as the years have passed, they've gotten bigger, stronger, faster. Herschel Walker, Marino, Elway and Barry Sanders have passed through Playboy's All-America doors. Brian Jozwiak of West Virginia was Playboy's first 300-pound lineman. Tony Mandarich of Michigan State was the second. The offensive line of the 2001 Playboy All-America team averages 322 pounds. These are not fat men. They are quick, agile and hard as rock.

The first Playboy All-Americas were tough guys who played for the glory of college football and the chance to make a living professionally. For today's players, college is the place to showcase their athletic skills in a quest for the guaranteed millions that come with a spot in the first round of the NFL draft. Six of the first seven first-round picks from this year's draft were Playboy All-Americas last year; 12 in all were chosen in the first round.

So these are the ones we predict will be the best. Now let's look at our Top 20 college football teams for 2001.

(1) Miami

Butch Davis led Miami from scandal and sanctions to college football's elite. He replenished talent, eliminated swagger and restored pride. Then he took the money and ran to a head coaching job in the NFL, leaving the Hurricanes in shock. Miami administrators launched a search for a new coach, but the players quickly united behind six-year assistant coach Larry Coker. The university wisely conceded, which made the players happy and kept almost all of Davis' recruits headed to Miami. After finishing 11-1 last year, including a Sugar Bowl defeat of old rival Florida (their first meeting in 13 years), the Hurricanes have enough talent and depth to make a run at the national championship. Junior Ken Dorsey returns after beating out Michael Vick last season as first-team All-Big East quarterback. The offensive line, led by Playboy All-America Bryant McKinnie and Joaquin Gonzalez, is awesome in both talent and size. The defensive (continued on page 166) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 104) front seven will miss middle linebacker Dan Morgan, but there is still plenty of talent and depth. Davis' departure hit the team hard but could provide a motivational jolt. 11--0

(2) Texas

Mack Brown identified three glaring weaknesses in the Longhorn program when he took over three years ago: not enough blue-chip players, not enough depth and soft defense. He has addressed them all and led Texas to three consecutive nine-win seasons. A second straight top-five recruiting class keeps Texas brimming with talent. Brown has anointed Chris Simms, son of NFL great Phil Simms, his starting quarterback, relegating 1999 co--Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Major Applewhite to backup. With talented third-stringer Chance Mock waiting in the wings, Texas has more quality and depth at the critical QB position than any other team in the nation. The defense, under coordinator Carl Reese, returns eight starters after posting back-to-back top 10 finishes in total D. Playboy All-America Quentin Jammer is one of the nation's premier defensive players. Roy Williams and B.J. Johnson are explosive receivers. Redshirt freshman Sneezy Beltran (not one of the seven dwarfs) will try to fill the shoes of versatile two-time All-Big 12 running back Hodges Mitchell. With the Longhorns' rivalry against nemesis Oklahoma revived, the traditional battle in Dallas on October 6 looms large. 10--1

(3) Florida

Steve Spurrier has led the Gators to at least nine wins in each of the 11 years he has been head coach in Gainesville. One reason is that Spurrier knows how to coach quarterbacks. Florida has passed for 380 touchdowns since 1990, 76 more than any other school in the nation. With two outstanding quarterbacks in sophomores Rex Grossman and Brock Berlin (1999 National Prep Player of the Year), the Gators will continue to ring up points via the pass, especially with receivers such as Playboy All-America Jabar Gaffney and Reche Caldwell. However, if Florida is to win another national championship under Spurrier, it will be the defense that makes the difference. Two-time Playboy All-America Alex Brown may be the best defensive end in college ball. The return of Andra Davis, who missed almost all of last season after injuring his knee in the first game, will make fellow linebacker Travis Carroll even more effective. Placekicker Jeff Chandler is a major asset in tight games. Spurrier wasn't happy with three losses last season, but Florida was young. They're more experienced this season and Spurrier's goals are accordingly higher. 10--1

(4) Oregon State

The Beavers punctuated their Pac 10 championship season last year by trouncing Notre Dame 41--9 in the Fiesta Bowl. Coach Dennis Erickson is not about to let his team rest on its laurels. "Our expectations are the same as when I came here: Win the Pac 10 championship and go to a bowl game." With skill returning on the offensive side and tons of speed on defense, those expectations appear realistic. OSU has two of the country's best tailbacks in Ken Simonton and Patrick McCall. Quarterback should be steady with the return of three-year starter Jonathan Smith. There are big bodies up front in Keith DiDomenico (guard) and Chris Gibson (center). While Erickson loses his two speed-rushing defensive ends from last year, Playboy All-America linebacker James Allen will bottle up the middle. Erickson calls Allen "as good as there is in the Pac 10." Junior D back Playboy All-America Dennis Weathersby is one of the reasons the Beavers intercepted 24 passes last year. 10--1

(5) Nebraska

The Alamo Bowl isn't exactly the postseason game Nebraska fans are accustomed to--even if the Huskers looked like men over boys in their 66--17 victory playing Northwestern. And coach Frank Solich won't feel comfortable in Tom Osborne's large shoes (three national titles in his final four seasons) until Nebraska can at least blitz the Big 12 North Division and win a conference title game. Despite losing 14 starters, including All-America Carlos Polk, wingback Bobby Newcombe and powerful running backs and offensive linemen, Nebraska will, as usual, be deep and talented. Quarterback Eric Crouch returns to run the show, with Tracey Wistrom at tight end and Toniu Fonoti and Dave Volk anchoring the offensive line. The Husker running attack is always lethal, but it remains to be seen whether Solich can develop a passing game that will make Nebraska more flexible against better opponents who stack against the run. Nebraska finished last in the league in passing offense, and that's not enough to sweep the conference these days. Eight home games, however, are a distinct Husker advantage. 10--2

(6) Florida State

If you are one of the ACC teams that has to face all-powerful Florida State season after season, you'll be licking your chops in anticipation of meeting the Seminoles this year. Not that Bobby Bowden and his boys won't be good. But they're not likely to be the dominating team they've been the past decade, a span that included two national championships and 10 of the team's 14 top-five finishes. Reason: inexperience, especially at quarterback. Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke managed to finish college before his 30th birthday, leaving untested redshirt Chris Rix and wide receiver Anquan Boldin (who hasn't played QB since high school) battling for the number one QB spot. Adding to preacher Bowden's problems, only four other starters from last season's 11--2 squad return, and offensive coordinator Mark Richt resigned to take over as head coach at Georgia. Bowden kept things all in the family by naming son Jeff to take Richt's place. The Seminoles defense is usually good enough to keep the team in the top four all by themselves, but they've lost seven quality starters as well. Don't get us wrong. There is lots of talent here. But, for this season, it's possible the Seminoles can be had. 9--2

(7) Oklahoma

Now we know how long it takes to wake a sleeping giant: a mere two seasons for Bob Stoops, who led the Sooners to their first national championship since one of Barry Switzer's bad-boy teams last turned the trick in 1985. Evidently, good coaching does make a difference. Another difference was quarterback Josh Heupel, whose leadership and mistake-free play frustrated opposing defenses right through Oklahoma's 13--2 Orange Bowl win over Florida State. With Heupel graduated, Stoops will have to work his wonders with an inexperienced quarterback this season. Junior Nate Hybl has completed just nine passes in his collegiate quarterbacking career, which is nine more than anyone else on Stoops' roster. Running back Quentin Griffin will get the call early and often. The Sooners' defense should be even better with Playboy All-America linebacker Rocky Calmus leading the way. Oklahoma might have been the only team to go through the entire season last year without a single significant injury. Stoops hopes the law of averages doesn't catch up with his crew. 9--3

(8) Virginia Tech

Coach Frank Beamer would have loved it if quarterback Michael Vick had stuck around for one more season. But Beamer and the Hokies can take solace in two consecutive 11-win seasons and a pair of top 10 finishes. "When a young man has a chance to be a number one pick in the NFL, there's not much you can say except congratulations and good luck," says Beamer. And Beamer knows his program can compete against the nation's elite even with the loss of Vick and most of the starting offensive line. At the quarterback spot, junior Grant Noel has an edge over redshirt freshman Jason Davis going into the season. The new offensive line lacks experience but not size with Anthony Davis (6'4", 314 pounds) and Jon Dunn (still a growing redshirt freshman at 6'7", 320 pounds) ready to push people out of the way. Talented tailback Lee Suggs will do the heavy lifting until the new boys on the block find their game legs. The Hokies defense, led by linebacker Ben Taylor, will be as ferocious as ever. Return man André Davis is one of the best. 9--2

(9) Oregon

What's this? Two teams from Oregon in the top 10? While Dennis Erickson and the Oregon State Beavers were winning 11 games up the road, coach Mike Bellotti and the Oregon Ducks posted a 10-win season that included a surprising 35--30 win over Texas in the Holiday Bowl. With the return of eight offensive starters--including Playboy All-America quarterback Joey Harrington and tailback Maurice Morris--the Ducks should meet or exceed their point production from last year. Bellotti is focused on defense, where only one player from last season's front seven is back. But then Bellotti had only three defensive starters returning last year. Oregon lost twice last season--to Wisconsin and in-state rival Oregon State, both on the road. The Ducks open this season with Wisconsin and close the season against OSU. Both games are in Eugene. 9--2

(10) Northwestern

The Wildcats simply shouldn't be posting winning seasons, grabbing shares of the Big Ten championship or gallivanting off to bowl games. The academic admissions standards are too restrictive, the school is too small, there are too many traditional football powerhouses in the conference. Sure, there was that aberration under glamour boy Gary Barnett. But he has his dream job at Colorado, and Northwestern hired Miami (as in Ohio) coach Randy Walker to replace him. Who is this short, bespectacled guy? Didn't anyone tell him that NU is famous for its losing football tradition? But Walker, our Playboy Coach of the Year this season, turns out to be more of a fireball than Barnett ever imagined being. He turned the Wildcats into the best-conditioned football team in the conference. He installed a quick-paced, no-huddle spread offense that doesn't give defenses time to adjust or substitute. He's turned quarterback Zak Kustok into a player who led his team to fourth-quarter-come-from-behind wins three times last year. With 10 offensive starters returning (including Playboy All-America running back Damien Anderson) the Wildcats will be the favorite team for gamblers who like to bet the over. Walker is hoping his defense will improve sufficiently to make that a bad bet. 8--3

(11) Kansas State

Soft early schedules or not, it's difficult to take anything away from what coach Bill Snyder and the Kansas State Wildcats have accomplished over the past eight years: eight consecutive bowl games (including last year's 35--21 win over Tennessee in the Cotton Bowl) and being one of only two schools to win 11 games each of the past four seasons (the other is Florida State). Snyder has his work cut out for him this year. He'll have to choose between sophomore Ell Roberson and junior college offensive player of the year Marc Dunn to replace Jonathan Beasley at quarterback. There are critical spots to fill on the offensive line and at defensive end. In fact, the Cats return only four starters from last year's D, the best being linebacker Ben Leber. And accurate kicker Jamie Rheem has graduated. But Snyder has some potent weapons. Playboy All-America Aaron Lockett is small but explosive as either a pass receiver or kick returner. Both starting running backs return, with Josh Scobey a serious threat inside or outside. Able replacements at some spots are among KSU's 20 redshirts from last season or a substantial group of transfers that Snyder enticed to Manhattan Kansas, that is. 8--3

(12) Tennessee

A rash of early-season injuries and inconsistencies from the quarterback spot got the Vols off to a slow start last year. However, midway through his freshman season, Casey Clausen took over the starting QB duties and Tennessee responded by ripping off six straight wins before losing to Kansas State (35--21) in the Cotton Bowl. Clausen, of course, is back. Offensive guard Fred Weary also returns after missing most of last year with an injury. Sophomore tackle Michael Muñoz (6'6", 310) improves every game. At running back, one Travis (Stephens) replaces another (Henry). Coach Phillip Fulmer is looking for wide receivers to punch up the offense, but he always seems to find them. Tennessee will be good on defense with Playboy All-America and Outland Trophy winner John Henderson leading the way from his defensive tackle spot. Will Overstreet provides the outside pass rush from his end spot and Andre Lott at cornerback will strike fear into opposing quarterbacks. The schedule is brutal, with away games at Arkansas, Florida and Notre Dame. But the Vols should be up to the challenge. 8--3

(13) Notre Dame

Rule number one for coach Bob Davie: Forget about Rockne, Leahy, Parseghian or any other Irish coaching legend and forget about Notre Dame's storied football tradition. Rule two: Don't listen to the Irish faithful, those alums and fans who are ready with tar and feathers after every loss. The fact is, Davie has persevered when others might have crumbled; he has pushed Notre Dame's program back into the national elite. Despite a resounding loss to Oregon State in the Fiesta Bowl, last season was a good one in South Bend. Defensive end Grant Irons and QB Arnaz Battle went down early with injuries. However, freshman quarterback Matt Lo Vecchio wrote his own version of Rudy by leading the Irish to seven wins in their last eight games. Lo Vecchio is back, but will be challenged by Carlyle Holiday and Jared Clark. An effective running game featuring Julius Jones and Tony Fisher should keep the pressure off whoever takes the snaps from center. Davie's defensive line will be deep and strong, particularly with the return of a healthy Irons. The start of the season may be toughest. But if the Irish can navigate an early schedule with away games at Nebraska, Purdue and Texas A&M, they should have another successful year. 8--3

(14) Clemson

The Tigers rattled off eight straight wins and had visions of a conference championship and more dancing in their heads. But second-year coach Tommy Bowden and his Tigers got caught looking ahead to Pappy Bowden and Florida State and were tripped up in a 31--28 loss to Georgia Tech. It didn't matter, because Clemson proceeded to get wiped out by the Seminoles 54--7. In fact, Clemson lost three of its final four games, an unhappy ending to what was an overall excellent season. This year the offense is going to have to carry Tommy B. and the Tigers. Quarterback Woodrow Dantzler and running back Travis Zachery will supply the firepower, although sensational wide receiver Rod Gardner, now in the NFL, will be missed. Up front, there's brawn and intelligence with Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Kyle Young in his center position. The defense, with only four starters returning, will have to rebuild from the bottom up. The decision of linebacker Keith Adams to go pro a year early means someone else will have to step up as the leader of the defense. 8--3

(15) Washington

Life was a bed of roses for coach Rick Neuheisel and the Huskies last season. Led by Pac 10 offensive player of the year Marques Tuiasosopo at quarterback, Washington ripped through the opposition, winning 11 games, including a 34--24 victory over Purdue in Pasadena. What a difference a year will make. Neuheisel not only has to settle on a starting quarterback, he has to find replacements for six of his top seven offensive linemen. "The press will pay more attention to the quarterback situation. I'm more concerned about our offensive line," says Neuheisel. However, the baby-faced coach has some significant talent returning at tailback in Rich Alexis and at tight end in 6'7"Jerramy Stevens. The defense would be better if junior safety Hakim Akbar had not taken an early exit to the NFL. Larry Tripplett, one of the top defensive tackles in college football, will anchor the middle as end Marcus Roberson provides a strong pass rush from the outside. Games against Michigan and Miami will test Washington early. 8--3

(16) Wisconsin

Two early exits to the NFL (running back Michael Bennett and defensive back Jamar Fletcher) put a dent in coach Barry Alvarez' plan to win another Big 10 championship and go to a third Rose Bowl in four years. But Alvarez thinks his Badgers still have enough talent to at least challenge the conference title and go bowling somewhere warm, even if it's not Pasadena. While the cupboard is slightly bare in spots, it's not at quarterback. Junior Brooks Bollinger (17--3 as a starter) will get serious heat from sophomore Jim Sorgi, who came off the bench twice last season to lead the Badgers to victory after Bollinger was hurt. Cousins Al and Ben Johnson will competently fill two spots on the offensive line, with Ben the heir apparent to Aaron Gibson and Chris McIntosh. There are two blue-chip talents on defense: Playboy All-America tackle Wendell Bryant and defensive back Mike Echols, who is the fastest defensive player on the team (4.3 in the 40). 8--4

(17) Colorado

The Buffaloes couldn't have been as bad as last season's 3-8 record would indicate. And they weren't. Colorado lost seven of those games by eight points or fewer. CU's schedule was rated fourth toughest in the nation. And injuries hurt a team already short on seniors. Coach Gary Barnett expects his team to rebound big time. Sophomore quarterback Craig Ochs, who set several freshman CU passing marks, will be better. Along with Ochs, running back Cortlen Johnson and receiver John Minardi form the nucleus of Colorado's offense. Barnett needs consistency from his defense and a solid year from linebacker Jashon Sykes, who had a disappointing junior year after earning all-conference honors as a sophomore. Midseason road challenges against Kansas State and Texas loom large. And Nebraska will be waiting at the end of the regular season. 8--4

(18) Louisville

Every sports fan outside of the Bluegrass State knows Rick Pitino is Louisville's new basketball coach. How many people know the name of Louisville's football coach? Does John L. Smith ring a bell? No? Too bad, because Smith has done a remarkable job of putting a competitive football program together for the Cardinals since he arrived three years ago. Last year Louisville finished 9--3, losing a 22--17 decision to Colorado State in the Liberty Bowl. Quarterback Dave Ragone, who threw for 27 TDs and ran for six more, will be back for his junior season. The Cardinals have seven other starters returning from an explosive offense, including receiver Deion Branch. Defense is more problematic, where there is abundant talent but a lack of experience at the tackles and middle linebacker spots. Defensive back Anthony Floyd is outstanding. 8--3

(19) Michigan

So many impact players from last season will not be suiting up in maize and blue this season that it is difficult to imagine it won't affect Michigan's performance. Stalwart offensive linemen Steve Hutchinson and Jeff Backus have graduated to the NFL. And so have running back Anthony Thomas and receiver David Terrell. And then Drew Henson, who would have been rated the number one college quarterback in the nation, decided to play baseball for the Yankees rather than throw footballs for the Wolverines. Actually, looking back at last season's trove of talent, how did Michigan lose three games? Lloyd Carr, who has led Michigan to bowl victories four straight years, will have his coaching acumen tested to the max this year. John Navarre reassumes the QB spot he surrendered to Henson last year after the fourth game. Navarre is adequate but unspectacular. Carr's biggest problem may be shoring up the offensive line to protect Navarre. The Wolverines will face trial by fire early when they play at Washington on September 8. 7--4

(20) Ohio State

It took Jim Tressel 15 years to make the 178-mile trip from Youngstown to Columbus. During that time, he coached Division 1-AA Youngstown State to 135 victories and four national titles. Meanwhile, John Cooper was busy winning games as head coach of the Buckeyes, though not enough games and not the right ones. Cooper's Achilles' heel was Michigan. Under Cooper, OSU beat the Wolverines only twice in 13 tries. That wasn't good enough in Columbus. So it will be Tressel's turn to take the heat if Ohio State can't prevail over Michigan. Steve Bellisari, a veteran of 22 starts at QB, returns for his senior season. He's sixth on the school's all-time total offense list but has failed to excel in big games. Jonathan Wells steps in for graduated Derek Combs at tailback. Adrien Clarke and Tyson Walter are stellar tackles, but the rest of the line may need time to gel. The defense is solid, particularly at linebacker, where three starters return, and strong at safety, where Mike Doss is a potential All-America. 7--4

Top 20 Teams

1. Miami..........11--0

2. Texas..........10--1

3. Florida..........10--1

4. Oregon State..........10--1

5. Nebraska..........10--2

6. Florida State..........9--2

7. Oklahoma..........9--3

8. Virginia Tech..........9--2

9. Oregon..........9--2

10. Northwestern..........8--3

11. Kansas State..........8--3

12. Tennessee..........8--3

13. Notre Dame..........8--3

14. Clemson..........8--3

15. Washington..........8--3

16. Wisconsin..........8--4

17. Colorado..........8--4

18. Louisville..........8--3

19. Michigan..........7--4

20. Ohio State..........7--4

Possible breakthroughs: Georgia Tech, Alabama, Colorado State, Louisiana State, Auburn, South Carolina, Mississippi, Marshall, Nevada-Las Vegas

The Playboy All-Americas

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year for 2001 is Randy Walker of Northwestern University. Turning a 3--8 record in his first season with the Wildcats into an 8--3 regular season record last year, Walker has installed a no-huddle spread offense that befuddles opponents. He has also instilled a sense of pride and optimism in a program that historically has taken losing for granted.

Offense

Joey Harrington--Quarterback, 6'4", 220 pounds, senior, Oregon. Led Pac 10 in total offense with 256.3-yard average and passing yards with 244.9-yard average. His 214 completions on 405 pass attempts resulted in 2967 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Damien Anderson--Running back, 5'11", 204, senior, Northwestern. Leading returning rusher in the nation. Had 2063 yards on the season and scored 23 touchdowns.

T.J. Duckett--Running back, 6'1", 252, junior, Michigan State. Averaged 123 yards rushing per game for total of 1353 yards.

Jabar Gaffney--Wide receiver, 6'1", 202, sophomore, Florida. Set the NCAA Division 1-A record for touchdown receptions in a season by a freshman with 14, as well as most receiving yards with 1184. Had 71 receptions, an SEC record for a freshman.

Antonio Bryant--Wide receiver, 6'2", 185, junior, Pittsburgh. Won the 2000 Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver, only the second sophomore to accomplish the feat (the first was Randy Moss). Led the nation with an average 130.2 receiving yards per game.

Robert Royal--Tight end, 6'5", 231, senior, Louisiana State. Caught 22 passes for 340 yards and five touchdowns last season. Helped school's injury-depleted basketball team by playing in five games last season.

Seth McKinney--Center, 6'3", 302, senior, Texas A&M. Has started every game (38) in his collegiate career and could become one of only five centers in NCAA history to start every game for four straight years.

Bryant McKinnie--Lineman, 6'9", 335, senior, Miami. Voted a first-team All-America by The Football News, he did not allow a single sack last season.

Kendall Simmons--Lineman, 6'3", 319, senior, Auburn. Allowed one sack all year and paved the way for Tiger running back Rudi Johnson to lead SEC in rushing.

Terrence Metcalf--Lineman, 6'3", 315, senior, Mississippi. Anchored Rebel offensive line, which allowed fewest sacks in the SEC and was tied for third fewest in nation with seven.

Mike Williams--Lineman, 6'6", 339, senior, Texas. Allowed just one sack last season and ranked second on team (to Leonard Davis) in pancake blocks with 36.

Jonathan Ruffin--Placekicker, 5'10", 189, junior, Cincinnati. Winner of 2000 Lou Groza Award honoring nation's top kicker, he already ranks third in school history in field goals with 31 and fourth in kick scoring points with 142.

Aaron Lockett--Kick returner, 5'7", 165, senior, Kansas State. Led the NCAA in punt returns with school-record 22.8-yard average. Also recorded 36 receptions for 584 yards and averaged 22.3 yards on kick returns.

Defense

John Henderson--Lineman, 6'7", 290, senior, Tennessee. Last season's Outland Trophy winner as outstanding lineman in nation, he recorded 64 unassisted tackles, including an SEC-leading 12 quarterback sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

Wendell Bryant--Lineman, 6'4", 293, senior, Wisconsin. Named Big Ten co-defensive lineman of the year last season; nearly one quarter of his career tackles have been behind the line of scrimmage.

Alex Brown--End, 6'3", 264, senior, Florida. Two-time Playboy All-America, his career 22.5 quarterback sacks ranks fifth best in school history.

Julius Peppers--End, 6'6", 270, junior, North Carolina. Led the nation in sacks last season with 15. Set single-season school record with 24 tackles for loss. Also played on the Tar Heels' basketball team.

James Allen--Linebacker, 6'3", 227, senior, Oregon State. Has 118 career tackles, including 85 solos, despite missing a significant portion of last season due to an injury.

Kalimba Edwards--Linebacker, 6'6", 260, senior, South Carolina. Had 74 tackles (including 11 tackles for loss) and led team with seven quarterback sacks.

Rocky Calmus--Linebacker, 6'3", 234, senior, Oklahoma. Runner-up for Butkus Award and a consensus All-America last season. He led his team in tackles with 125.

Edward "Pig" Prather--Defensive back, 6'2", 195, senior, Mississippi State. Had 78 tackles last season, including five quarterback sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Quentin Jammer--Defensive back, 6'1", 198, senior, Texas. Has 33 career pass breakups and caused eight fumbles. Last year listed as top junior cornerback in nation by Mel Kiper Jr.

Ed Reed--Defensive back, 6'0", 190, senior, Miami. Consensus All-America last season, he had 80 tackles, eight interceptions and 23 pass breakups. A three-year starter for the Hurricanes at strong safety.

Dennis Weathersby--Defensive back, 6'1", 203, junior, Oregon State. Only player in the Pac 10 to be named to coaches all-conference team and also earn first-team honors on the Pac 10 All-Academic team.

Preston Gruening--Punter, 5'10", 200, sophomore, Minnesota. Led nation in punting last season with 45.2-yard average. Also selected to Academic All-Big 10 team.

Antwaan Randle El--Multiple threat as quarterback, wide receiver and punt returner, 5'10", 194, senior, Indiana. First time in 45- year history of Playboy All-Americas that new position was created to recognize multiple-threat player. Randle El is on pace to rush for more yards than any quarterback in NCAA Division 1-A history.

Rest of the Best

Quarterbacks: Jason Thomas (UNLV), Ken Dorsey (Miami), Dave Ragone (Louisville), Eric Crouch (Nebraska), Zak Kustok (Northwestern), Carson Palmer (USC), Kurt Kittner (Illinois), Byron Leftwich (Marshall).

Running Backs: Ken Simonton (Oregon State), Lee Suggs (Virginia Tech), Deonce Whitaker (San Jose State), Ladell Betts (Iowa), Sultan McCullough (USC), Chester Taylor (Toledo), DeShaun Foster (UCLA), Antwoine Womack (Virginia), Brandon Payne (Akron), Julius Jones (Notre Dame), Cedric Cobbs (Arkansas).

Wide Receivers: Ron Johnson (Minnesota), Terrence Edwards (Georgia), Freddie Milons (Alabama), Brian Poli-Dixon (UCLA), Ryan Fleming (Air Force), Todd Elstrom (Washington), Kareem Kelly (USC), Lee Mays (UTEP), Cliff Russell (Utah), Deion Branch (Louisville), David Givens (Notre Dame).

Tight Ends: Jerramy Stevens (Washington), L.J. Smith (Rutgers), Tim Stratton (Purdue), Tracey Wistrom (Nebraska), Daniel Graham (Colorado), Darnell Sanders (Ohio State), Derek Smith (Kentucky), Chris Baker (Michigan State), Jeremy Shockey (Miami), Terry Jones (Alabama).

Offensive Linemen: Frank Romero (Oklahoma), Joaquin Gonzalez (Miami), Adam Goldberg (Wyoming), Jon Stinchcomb (Georgia), Chris Fe'esago (San Jose State), Doug Kaufusi (Utah), Evan Routzahn (Virginia), Luke Butkus (Illinois), Michael Collins (Wake Forest), Andre Gurode (Colorado), Brett Williams (Florida State), Vince Manuwai (Hawaii), Chris Gibson (Oregon State), Mike Pearson (Florida), Fred Weary (Tennessee), Marc Colombo (Boston College), Trey Darilek (UTEP), Jeff Faine (Notre Dame), Scott Peters (Arizona State), Victor Payne (TCU).

Defensive Linemen: Larry Tripplett (Washington), Anthony Weaver, Grant Irons (Notre Dame), Bryan Knight (Pittsburgh), Antwan Peek (Cincinnati), Brian Johnson (New Mexico), Kenyon Coleman (UCLA), David Pugh (Virginia Tech), Akin Ayodele (Purdue), Greg Gathers (Georgia Tech), Dwight Freeney (Syracuse), Garrett Smith (Utah), Will Overstreet (Tennessee), Mike Collins (Ohio State), Wil Beck (Idaho), Josh Shaw (Michigan State), Brandon Hicks (Bowling Green State), Duane Williams (Buffalo), Alan Harper (Fresno State), Aaron Kampman (Iowa).

Linebackers: Ben Taylor (Virginia Tech), Bradley Jennings (Florida State), Josh Thornhill (Michigan State), Levar Fisher (North Carolina State), Ben Leber (Kansas State), Saleem Rasheed (Alabama), Eddie Strong (Mississippi), Larry Foote (Michigan), Rocky Boiman (Notre Dame), Rod Davis (Southern Mississippi), Mario Haggan (Mississippi State), Taylor Suman (Temple), Clifton Smith (Syracuse), Max Yates (Marshall), Brad Kassell (North Texas), Jashon Sykes (Colorado).

Defensive Backs: Anthony Floyd (Louisville), Rashad Bauman (Oregon), Keyuo Craver (Nebraska), Mike Doss, Andre Lott (Tennessee), Derrick Strait (Oklahoma), Mike Echols (Wisconsin), Chris Hope (Florida State), Tim Wansley (Georgia), Marques Anderson (UCLA), Janssen Patton (Bowling Green State), Al Rich (Wyoming), Lito Sheppard (Florida).

Kick Returners: André Davis (Virginia Tech), Pete Rebstock (Colorado State), Kelly Campbell (Georgia Tech), LaTarence Dunbar (TCU).

Placekickers: Dan Nystrom (Minnesota), Luke Manget (Georgia Tech), Alex Walls (Tennessee), Jeff Chandler (Florida), Hayden Epstein (Michigan).

Punters: Casey Roussel (Tulane), Steve Mullins (Utah State), Travis Hale (Rice), Brooks Barnard (Maryland), Freddie Capshaw (Miami), Damon Duval (Auburn), Mike Abrams (Virginia).

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement in the classroom as well as excellence on the playing field. Nominated by their colleges, the candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their collegiate scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The winner attends Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend, is given a commemorative medallion and is included in our All-America team photograph. In addition, Playboy contributes $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's school.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete is Kyle Young from Clemson University. Kyle is a 6'3", 280-pound senior who plays center for the Tigers. A first-team All-ACC selection last season, he had a school-record 120 knockdown blocks in his sophomore season and 21 knockdown blocks in a single game last year against North Carolina State. He's been a first-team Academic All-America pick the past two years, giving him the chance to become the second ACC player in history to be named to the team three times. His major is secondary education, and he's failed to earn an A in just one course in his entire collegiate career. His overall GPA is 3.97 on a scale of 4.00. Congratulations, Kyle.

Honorable mention: Todd France (Toledo), Dan Dyke (Georgia Tech), Jeff Kelly (Southern Mississippi), Joaquin Gonzalez (Miami), Chris Hope (Florida State), Will Overstreet (Tennessee), Thomas Hammock (Northern Illinois), Zak Kustok (Northwestern), Dennis Weathersby (Oregon State), Tim Ritley (Akron), Blair Eklund (Western Michigan), Saleem Rasheed (Alabama), Travis Dorsch (Purdue), Kyle Johnson (Syracuse), David Greene (Virginia), André Davis (Virginia Tech), Tracey Wistrom (Nebraska), Aaron Kampman (Iowa), Josh Thornhill (Michigan State), Patrick Ramsey (Tulane).

