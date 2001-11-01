Lindsey Vuolo, Miss November, 2001

Lindsey Vuolo confesses she's in Playboy because her friend Kristy kept encouraging her to submit pictures. "She said, 'I bet you any amount of money they'll call you,"' says Lindsey. "I finally told her to take the pictures, send everything in and put her name as the contact because I didn't want to deal with the disappointment, since I had only modeled for a local swimsuit calendar before. One month after Kristy sent in the photos, she called me and started screaming. She has a really good eye for this. I think she's living vicariously through me."

Miss November grew up outside of Philadelphia. She's now a college student majoring in communications, with a business minor. Lindsey recently joined a sorority, a change of pace from her teenage years of hanging out with the guys. "When I first pledged, I thought I'd made the worst mistake. But now I have 60 awesome new girlfriends," she says. When her nose isn't buried in textbooks, 20-year-old Lindsey pours drinks to help pay for school. When we questioned how an underage student gets to sling shots at a college bar, Lindsey giggled. "You only have to be 18 to serve alcohol in my state," she assures us. "The people at the bar are like my family. One time I put on my bathing suit and had to dance in a cage for four hours, which felt more like four years. There are girls dancing around poles or up on the bar. People act crazy every night."

Lindsey's Italian father converted to Judaism to marry her Russian mother. "I traveled to Israel as part of an exchange program and it was an amazing trip," she says. "Being in Jerusalem was so emotional for me--I broke down and cried."

Lindsey is grounded and straight-forward about her life goals. "I just want to be married and have children," she says. "I'm really focused, and I don't want to get too caught up in the fun and excitement of what's going on now. I'm a big believer in fate, and I think everything happens for a reason."

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Lindsey E. Vuolo

Bust: 34DD Waist: 24 Hips: 35

Height: 5'8" Weight: 120

Birth Date: 10/19/81 Birthplace: Princeton, NJ

Ambitions: To get a degree in Communication, to live successfully and start a family.

Turn-One: Back rubs, sense of humor, intelligence, confidence, true love, a good kisser & a nice butt!

Turnoffs: Self-indulgence, insecurity, jealousy, liars and cheaters.

You Know You're in Love When: Happiness overwhelms your body and you're always excited to explore the next day with your honey.

My Best Thanksgiving: Coming home from college my freshman year to spend time with my boyfriend and his family.

Favorite Color: Purple.

Dog or Cats: Dogs. Cats are no fun.

