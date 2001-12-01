Hotel Deluxe

here's a place that remembers when business travel was fun

Before the economic downturn, a guy could go out of town on business, fly comfortably upgraded, enjoy meals cooked by Daniel Boulud and treat everyone at the table to a Knicks game and extended nightcaps at Scores. It was a time of good fellowship and promising business alliances. When it came time to file your expense report, you did your best to reconstruct the expenditures, most of which were cash. But the guys in accounting weren't worried. Their motto: No receipts? No problem. Then everything changed. Suddenly we were getting memos from the boss saying he had to sign off on all travel plans and that he now required a note detailing our expected expenses and their likelihood of producing additional revenue. How can you describe a party in those terms? Given this dreary business landscape, we were delighted to find a little hotel where the business traveler comes first.

