Playboy Music Poll 2001

Teen Pop Still Saturated the Airwaves in 2001, But the appearance of the White Sripes, Alicia keys, Ours, Lucinda Wlliams and Travis makes us think that singers and songs are making comebacks. Speaking of comebacks, Who had a bigger year than the fab four with 1? If everything old is new again, The Bluegrass Revival -- sparked by Patty Loveless, O Brother, where art thou? And Dolly Parton -- Is roots music for the soul. We've revised the poll, so look for some new categories and musicians. Then sharpen those pencils. Or go to playboy.com and vote.

Except for U2's Large-Scale but surprisingly intimate tour, the interesting music this year took place in smaller venues.

This year's surefire trick was to get Gwen Stefani to sing a duet with you. Just ask Moby and Eve

All the best new R+B Artists have made nods to their musical roots, but no singer of Marvin Gay's Caliber has emerged.

