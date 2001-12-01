Playboy's College Basketball Preview

Our annual roundup of the best teams and players

The snowball has started an avalanche. Each year, more young players make the jump from undergraduate or high school senior to professional ballplayer. The snowball was high schoolers Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant. Why crack books and attend class when you can make millions and drive a new Mercedes? The avalanche came this year when four of the five top selections in the NBA draft had no college experience. Of the first 20 players drafted, only two were college seniors (Shane Battier from Duke and Brendan Haywood from North Carolina). Of the first 12 draft picks, only Battier had played more than two years of college basketball.

The college game is thin on name recognition and talent. On the other hand, the race for the national championship hangs not only on who you can recruit but also who you can keep in school. Michigan State's Tom Izzo took an unseasoned but talented team to another Final Four. Most fans figured to see the Spartans in the hunt for another national championship this season. But when sophomore Jason Richardson and freshman Zach Randolph bolted for the NBA, the odds on Michigan State even (continued on page 134) making the 64-team tournament field went from certain to long.

Will the game survive? Because of a surfeit of talent and some great coaches, the answer is a resounding yes. While the player names may not be as familiar, the game itself is as exciting as ever.

Last season we predicted that Duke and Arizona would be the two best teams in the nation and that Duke would win the national championship. The crystal ball doesn't work any better than that. Now Duke is looking to repeat, and it appears to have the talent to do so. Playboy All-America point guard Jason Williams decided to stay at Duke despite being a probable number one pick in the NBA draft. Now he has a chance to lead his team to a fourth national title. No school since UCLA has been as dominant as the Blue Devils, who have made nine Final Four appearances under coach Mike Krzyzewski and played in the title game seven times. Krzyzewski, on his way to being the greatest college coach of all time, emphasizes academic success as well as basketball excellence, and he does it with unparalleled class and style.

While Duke may be the favorite, the race is wide open. Illinois will be back, as will Maryland, which reached last year's Final Four (as Playboy predicted). Kentucky, UCLA and Florida have legitimate title aspirations as well.

Here's the rundown on our top 25 teams for this season.

(1) Duke

The Blue Devils are our choice to win another national championship, largely because All-America point guard Jason Williams decided to return to school rather than jump to the NBA. The 6'2" guard played in all six NCAA tournament games last season and averaged 21.6 points. He has completely recovered after breaking his hand in a pickup game in late August. The Blue Devils return the best backcourt in the nation with Williams and Chris Duhon forming a jet-quick combination that can score from anywhere. Coach K and Co. must find a replacement for All-America forward Shane Battier, who was Duke's best defensive player, their leader on and off the court and a talented scorer both from the perimeter and in the paint. Top guns for the Blue Devils front line include Carlos Boozer, Casey Sanders and Nick Horvath, with Boozer one of the nation's premier inside forces. Throw in 6'8" swingman Mike Dunleavy, and you have a team that should add more jewelry to their fingers next spring.

(2) Kentucky

The Wildcats lost power forward Jason Parker to a torn ACL, but they still have a deep pool of talent that ought to help coach Tubby Smith quiet his critics in Lexington. Tayshaun Prince pulled out of the NBA draft, a decision that gives UK one of the best small forwards in college ball. Prince can run, jump and score in a variety of ways. Keith Bogans, who also pulled out of the draft after a poor showing in a pre-draft camp, is a superb guard who uses his size and athleticism to score as well as to initiate Kentucky's half-court offense. The 6'8", 253-pound Parker came on strong at the end of last season, capped by his 22-point, 13-rebound performance in an NCAA tournament loss to USC. Unfortunately, Parker blew a knee in a pickup game and will be sidelined at least six months. Six-ten junior Marvin Stone will be expected to pick up Parker's points and rebounds. Jules Camara, who missed last season on a suspension, will add strength along the baseline. Marquis Estill and freshman Chuck Hayes should help Kentucky muscle up in the rugged SEC. Beyond Prince and Bogans, the perimeter features Cliff Hawkins, Gerald Fitch and freshman sensation Rashaad Carruth. Pile it up and Tubby has a nice problem--finding minutes for all of his stars.

(3) Illinois

The key to the Illini's chances of improving on last year's Regional Final appearance, where they lost to Arizona, will be the continued development of Playboy All-America Frank Williams and the leadership and perimeter shooting of Cory Bradford. Robert Archibald will provide defense and rebounding, and at 6'11" he is a presence on the low post. However, he must improve his scoring on the interior to open things up for the perimeter attack and to give junior star Brian Cook room to operate inside. At 6'10", Cook is a talented forward, but he needs to be more of a force around the basket and more consistent with his perimeter jumper. A pair of hard-nosed forwards make the Illini one of the most physical teams in the country, as 6'8" Lucas Johnson and 6'9" Damir Krupalija crash the boards with reckless abandon. They also score. Add an excellent recruiting class led by jumping-jack guard Luther Head, and the Illini appear headed to the Final Four.

(4) Maryland

Another talented backcourt tandem, Steve Blake and Juan Dixon, will attempt to lead the Terps to a consecutive successful ACC season. Inside, Lonny Baxter will handle low-post scoring and most of the board work, but he needs solid support from Tahj Holden (continued on page 148)Basketball(continued from page 134) and Chris Wilcox, because Maryland's one question mark is its inside depth. Dixon is a prime-time scorer and as mentally tough as any player in the nation. This will be the final season for Maryland's longtime home, Cole Field House, and with all of this talent it could close its doors after hosting a national championship party.

(5) UCLA

The Bruins return just about everybody from last season and add a fabulous recruiting class to the mix. Playboy All-America Jason Kapono is a prolific scorer who has good range from the perimeter and also scores well in transition. He could have an even better year if he gets solid inside play from Dan Gadzuric, who needs to improve his scoring and rebounding numbers. Matt Barnes will also be counted on to provide scoring from a forward spot. Someone else must step up on the front line; the pool of candidates includes T.J. Cummings, Spencer Gloger and Josiah Johnson. Point guard Cedric Bozeman must try to fill the shoes of the graduated Earl Watson.

(6) Missouri

The Tigers boast an exciting player in Playboy All-America Kareem Rush, who is electrifying in the open court and can score in a multitude of ways. He will need help, though, from point guard Wesley Stokes, the man who runs the Tigers show. Backcourt mate Clarence Gilbert adds solid perimeter shooting to the MU attack. Inside, Missouri needs solid play from Arthur Johnson and Travon Bryant but will also look to junior college transfer Uche Okafor if he's eligible. Two other players to watch along the baseline are freshmen Najeeb Echols and Jeffrey Ferguson. Missouri is deep and talented, giving coach Quin Snyder enough ammo to make serious noise on the national scene.

(7) Iowa

Reggie Evans may not be a true center, but he's still extremely tough to handle on the post, where his scoring and rebounding make the Hawkeyes go. Coach Steve Alford is depending on the return of a healthy Luke Recker, who became an important part of the Iowa attack last season but missed the stretch run of last season with a knee injury. Recker is a complete backcourt player. Brody Boyd must find more consistency from the perimeter to nail down the other guard spot, while the Hawkeyes need improved play from 6'll" Jared Reiner and 6'7" Glen Worley along the front line to take the heat off Evans. If this club stays healthy and its perimeter game is solid, Iowa could rock.

(8) Florida

At the end of last season, coach Billy Donovan straightened his tie, looked in the mirror and said, "See you in the NCAA championship game next season." That's when he thought Kwame Brown, the number one high school player in the nation, would be playing college basketball. It's also when he assumed that Teddy Dupay, a firebrand floor leader for the Gators (and one of their best three-point shooters), would still be eligible. Loosen the tie, Billy. Kwame went pro, and Michael Jordan made him the first-ever high school player to be drafted number one. Dupay has been dismissed from the team. Should Donovan throw in the towel on the season? Not exactly. Udonis Haslem can be dominating on the inside. Brett Nelson still provides the Gators with a perimeter threat. Orien Greene and Justin Hamilton have potential. But what appeared to be a fast track to the Final Four for Florida has turned into a long and winding road.

(9) Kansas

Coach Roy Williams has his Jayhawks ready to make a run at a Final Four berth with a strong team led by Drew Gooden and Nick Collison up front. Gooden runs the court as well as any big man in the nation, and if KU can dominate the glass and get the ball to standout guards Jeff Boschee and Kirk Hinrich, they will make a serious run in the national tournament. Last year KU outrebounded 25 of its 33 opponents, thanks in large part to the efforts of 7'1" Eric Chenowith, but he has graduated. A nagging question this season: Do the Jayhawks have enough depth inside?

(10) Virginia

When Pete Gillen arrived as coach a few years back, he promised to rebuild Virginia and said he'd do it in a hurry. After the team's 10--0 start last season, fans were excited about the Cavaliers' (continued on page 202)Basketball(continued from page 148) chances at tournament time. Add in wins over Duke, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee, and UVA spirit was high until a shocking first-round NCAA loss to Gonzaga. Because four starters from that squad are returning, Cavaliers fans can't wait for the new season to begin. Expect a solid season from point guard Majestic Mapp, who missed last season with a knee injury. This club has reliable scoring and veteran leadership, and if Mapp returns to full strength, Virginia will be a contender.

(11) St. Joseph's

When Playboy All-America Marvin O'Connor coolly scored 37 points versus Stanford in last year's NCAA tournament, it brought national attention to a team that could do even better this season. With O'Connor spurning the NBA and returning for his senior season, he and running mate Jameer Nelson will make up one of the most formidable backcourts in the nation. The Hawks can run, but they need solid inside play from Bill Phillips as well as a boost on the front line. How well coach Phil Martelli's troops handle the pressure of national attention and a high ranking remains to be seen. One thing is certain: They have the perimeter firepower to get to the Big Dance.

(12) Fresno State

Fresno State fans had high expectations at the end of last season, but the loss of guard Tito Maddox was a blow for the Bulldogs. He was dismissed in mid-August after the school learned of his dealings with a sports agent. Maddox, who was the WAC newcomer of the year last season and finished fourth in the nation in assists with eight a game, would have been a key component in what promised to be a loaded Bulldogs squad. Small forward Chris Jefferies must now step up his scoring as well as take over as team leader. FSU will win most battles in the paint with post player Melvin Ely. He is not only a scorer and rebounder but also a solid shot blocker who intimidates opposing offenses. Fresno State would have been a possible Final Four team with Maddox in the lineup.

(13) Boston College

Coach Al Skinner's Eagles made the national rankings last year, climbing into the top 10 when most experts thought they were at least a year away. Now the team will have to deal with increased expectations as well as defensive game plans designed to stop standout guard Troy Bell, who averaged 20 ppg last season. Bell needs help inside and will get it from junior Uka Agbai (6'8", 245). Additional muscle will come from Andrew Bryant and scoring punch from Kenny Walls and Ryan Sidney, who combined for nearly 17 ppg last season. The Eagles snuck up on people last year. Now they'll find out what it's like to be everyone's "big game."

(14) Temple

The Owls boast one of the nation's biggest front lines, with 6'9", 245-pound Kevin Lyde returning to school after pulling his name out of the NBA draft. He will team with 6'10", 290-pound Ron Rollerson to make Temple tough to stop in a half-court game. Standout guard Lynn Greer will have to pick up the slack, both as a scorer and as a leader, created by the graduation of Quincy Wadley. Wingman David Hawkins was impressive in his freshman season, but needs to improve his 10.4 points per game and become more of a factor on the boards. John Chaney's club struggled early last season, losing seven in a row in December. But when an NCAA tourney berth was on the line, the team responded with a strong run that fell one game short of making the Final Four. There are rumors that this could be Coach Chaney's last season.

(15) Georgetown

Despite the loss of guard Demetrius Hunter, who surprised the Hoya faithful when he decided to transfer to Nevada--Las Vegas over the summer, there is enough talent to take Georgetown back to the glory days of the Eighties and early Nineties. Georgetown returns three starters from last season's NCAA team, Including Playboy All-America forward Michael Sweetney, a wide body who can score and rebound. He will team with Wesley Wilson to give coach Craig Esherick a rugged one-two punch. In the backcourt, Kevin Braswell must be more consistent with his three-pornt shot to open up the paint for the Georgetown big men. Braswell is the school's all-time steals leader and ranks in the top five for assists.

(16) Memphis

John Calipari tried the NBA, but while he liked the professional payday, his intense coaching style is better suited to the college game. He already has the Tigers vying for national prominence. Memphis returns a talented squad that is led by Kelly Wise and Scooter McFadgon--just the sort of experienced players that coach Calipari needs to blend with one of the nation's best recruiting classes. The player everyone will be watching is freshman guard Dajuan Wagner, who was among the top five players in high school last season and scored 100 points in one game. Wagner could make a real difference. Although this team needs some time to jell, when it does, look out.

(17) Connecticut

The Huskies have slipped a bit and need a strong season from their guards to become a legitimate threat to win the Big East and return to the NCAA tournament after a trip to the NIT last season. Taliek Brown and Tony Robertson must step up their performances to support talented forward Caron Butler. Robert Swain and Ben Gordon could make an impact as scorers, while Johnnie Selvie is the primary low-post threat. A freshman with promise is 6'9" Emeka Okafor.

(18) Syracuse

Senior forward Preston Shumpert returns after a breakout junior year in which he averaged nearly 20 points per game. He's a great shot maker but will need help if the Orangemen are to surprise again on the national level. Depth inside is a question for Jim Boeheim's team. To seriously compete, he'll need solid contributions from Jeremy McNeil or seven-foot freshman Craig Forth. Freshman Billy Edelin has big scoring potential but needs time to learn his role in the offense as he competes with Shumpert and DeShaun Williams for shots. Boeheim is one of the best in the business and has the skill to nudge this team into the top 10.

(19) Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State was forced to deal with tragedy last year after a midseason plane crash claimed the lives of several members of its basketball family. The Cowboys are committed to succeeding this year, and with their top five scorers returning, they should be one of the stronger teams in the Big 12 conference. Maurice Baker and Fredrik Jonzen lead a balanced attack that has size, quickness and experience, and if the team gets significant contributions from the bench, they could make this a season to remember in Stillwater.

(20) Stanford

Any team with a player as talented as Playboy All-America Casey Jacobsen will be tough to beat, but the Cardinal suffered some heavy losses from last season's 31--3 squad. Jacobsen needs help from seven-foot Curtis Borchardt. In addition to staying healthy, Borchardt must prove he is more than just a defensive presence and must put up some points. Another player who has to step up his game this season is junior guard Julius Barnes. The Cardinal has been living in the catbird seat for a while, but now it seems to be headed back to the ground.

(21) Mississippi

If the Rebels maintain their stellar defensive play, they could emerge as one of the top teams in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss returns 6'8" Justin Reed, whose 11 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game make him a force on the low post. Guards Aaron Harper and Jason Harrison need to develop more consistency when shooting from the three-point stripe and must spark the Rebels' transition game. Interior depth will be this team's big question, and if it's answered positively, coach Rod Barnes will have another winner on his hands.

(22) Utah

The Utes suffered through last season without the team's most important ingredient--Rick Majerus. The rotund coach took the season off because of health problems--both his and his mother's. Now Majerus is back and looking forward to the season. He's especially excited when he looks down his bench to see nine lettermen returning. Best of all, that includes all five starters. Chris Burgess, Travis Spivey and Britton Johnsen form the center of a team that should win the Mountain West Conference title. Add MWC Freshman of the Year Nick Jacobson, who was third on the team in scoring, and you have the ingredients necessary for coach Majerus to cook up a winner.

(23) Texas

Rick Barnes has done a solid job rebuilding the Longhorns. Now his challenge will be to replace Maurice Evans and Darren Kelly, who combined to score 30.9 ppg and grab 9.9 rebounds per game. Texas' best scoring threats will be 6'8" Chris Owens (14.4 points per game last season) and the inside play of 6'8" James Thomas, who provides UT with toughness on the low post. Freshman point guard T.J. Ford will be expected to run the show, defending and keeping defenses honest from beyond the arc.

(24) Alabama

Great things were expected from this team when superstar forward Gerald Wallace burst onto the scene a year ago as one of the most coveted recruits in Bama history. However, the squad never made its mark, and road woes kept the Tide from making the Big Dance, forcing them to settle for a berth in the NIT. Wallace has now taken his act to the NBA, but there is still an impressive boatload of talent for coach Mark Gottfried. Freshman point guard Maurice Williams will be expected to run an offense that should have strong scorers in Rod Grizzard and Erwin Dudley along the front line.

(25) Gonzaga

Dan Dickau is a prime-time player who is among the nation's best point guards. Backcourt partner Blake Stepp is excellent as well. They are both top scorers and combine to make the Bulldogs tough to defend. The key to this club's shot at another deep run in the NCAA tourney is its inside game, which will lean on Zach Gourde as a scorer on the low post. If Gourde gets any significant help on the boards and Dickau and Stepp live up to expectations, the Zags could march in the NCAA tournament once again.

Playboy's Top 25

1. Duke

2. Kentucky

3. Illinois

4. Maryland

5. UCLA

6. Missouri

7. Iowa

8. Florida

9. Kansas

10. Virginia

11. St. Joseph's

12. Fresno State

13. Boston College

14. Temple

15. Georgetown

16. Memphis

17. Connecticut

18. Syracuse

19. Oklahoma State

20. Stanford

21. Mississippi

22. Utah

23. Texas

24. Alabama

25. Gonzaga

The player names may not be as familiar, but the game itself is as exciting as ever.

Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement both in the classroom and on the basketball court. Nominated by their colleges, candidates are judged on their scholastic and athletic accomplishments by the editors of Playboy to the general scholarship fund of the winner's School.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award in basketball goes to Eyo Effiong from Winthrop University. Effiong has been the starting center on three consecutive Big South championship teams and has played in three NCAA tournaments. He was on the National Dean's List for 1999--2000 and has been on the Big South All-Academic Team for the past two seasons. In addition, he's been the big south Presidential Scholar for the past three years. His major is business administration with a minor in accounting and his overall GPA is 3.49 on a scale of 4.00.

Honorable mentions: Matt Bonner (Florida), Demetric Shaw (Kent State), Bill Phillips (St. Joseph's), Silvije Turkovic (Loyola--Chicago), Andy Cavo (Siena), J.R. Vanhoose (Marshall), Jobey Thomas (UNC-Charlotte), Garry Hill-Thomas (Nevada--Reno), Andy Hipsher, (Akron), Jafar Taalib (North Carolina A&T), David Webber (Central Michigan), Like Recker (Iowa), Jake Sullivan (Iowa State).

The Blue Devils return the best backcourt in the nation, a jet-quick combo that can score from anywhere.

Playboy's 2002 All-America Team