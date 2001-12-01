Sex Stars-2001

It was the year of the belly button. As if guys didn't already have enough to drool over, the female navel joined Ts and As and legs as totemic targets. Pop moppets Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera (not to mention Jennifer Lopez) pushed plunging waistlines down to the base cleft. However, our favorite laplander has to be TV host Brooke Burke. Now there's a winking omphalos for you. Elsewhere, 2001 saw models turned actresses such as Kylie Bax and Angelica Bridges turning up in Playboy. Guys got tougher--like Ben Affleck, who takes on Tom Clancy's character Jack Ryan. But the most encouraging sign is the strength of the bare market--Summer Altice and Brande Roderick vying to be the next Pam or Carmen. So enjoy the celestial bodies, and we'll see you in the coronary care unit.