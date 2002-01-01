I'd Like an x, Please

Playboy.com has created a sexy spin on a classic game. In our Strip-Tac-Toe, the right combination of Xs or Os yields a sexy Playmate nude. Preview the game on Playboy.com and play the full nude version in the Playboy Cyber Club (cyber.playboy.com).

No Chads or Dimples

This year, voting for the Playmate of the Year will be a strictly online affair. Log on to playboy.com and look for the interactive PMOY ballot. You can choose your favorite, once a day, every day. You can see the Centerfold of every 2001 Playmate at Playboy.com, but if you really want to get to know them, join the Playboy Cyber Club (cyber.Playboy.com).

As a member of the Cyber Club, you'll have access to exclusive never-before-published photos of all the 2001 Playmates. In fact, the Cyber Club contains photos of every Playmate from the magazine's nearly 50-year history.

Great Talk

Nobody does an interview better than Playboy. Now, an ever-building collection of classic Playboy Interviews is available in the Playboy Cyber Club. Members can read the full-length controversial conversations with Martin Luther King Jr., the Beatles, Sean Connery, Malcolm X and many more.

Celebrity Sexamination

Ever wonder about the intimate details of celebrity sex lives? Playboy.com goes right to the source to find out. The Dirty Dozen, our 12-question sex quiz, asks about everything from first sex to worst sex to best sex, with everyone from comic wiseass David Spade to monster rock-and-roll god Gene Simmons.

Cyber Girl of the Month

What could be more fun? Cyber Club members keep busy deciding which Cyber Girl of the Week should become Cyber Girl of he Month. They're rewarded with exclusive photos and video of the winner. Natasha Bernasek is Cyber Girl of the Month for December 2001. You can see her at cyber. Playboy. com.