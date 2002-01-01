That Was The Year That Was

the last 12 months coughed up fears, loathings and ironies, here are just a few

John Ashcroft

"We must give up some rights," John said, "If we're to win this war." We trust he knows it's rights like those That we are fighting for.

Rudy Giuliani

After years of pettiness, of Tantrums, pique and whining, Who knew that he'd come through to be His city's silver lining?

The Administration

Cheney, Rumsfeld, Powell--they're back, and In a Mideast fight Much like before. Thus we implore Them: This time, end it right.

The FBI

Traitors, lost files, terrorists-- It all called for a shake-up More drastic than the Bureau'd seen Since Hoover changed his makeup.

Terrorism

When hunting vicious animals Who've fed on something rotten, The rule, we learned, is tread with care-- Don't step in their Bin Laden.

Television

Survivor and its ilk were hits Till New York's tragedy. Now, the last thing we crave is Reality TV.

The Economy

Not long ago, when asked about A downturn, pundits scoffed. We'd ask them what they'd say today But gee, they've been laid off.

The Human Genome

"We've cracked the human genome; now Of life we'll be the masters!" Crowed science, which gave us A-bombs, smog And similar disasters.

Drugs

"Make ecstasy a felony," They said. "That should be dauntin' To those abusing outlaw drugs. Now, where's our OxyContin?"

Barry Bonds

Seventy-three home runs: a feat You couldn't help admire (Unless you were a pitcher or a Guy named Mark McGwire).

Epidemics

Anthrax, smallpox, mad cow, plague: We're So freaked by diseases; Screw Kleenex, we grab gas masks now When someone near us sneezes.

Boy Scouts

They banned all gays, then were amazed By protests everywhere-- For which, despite their motto, The Boy Scouts were not prepared.