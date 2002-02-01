Anka Romensky, Miss February, 2002

Anka Romensky is proud to have become a U.S. citizen several months ago. "I was born in Ukraine and emigrated to Florida 10 years ago because my parents wanted a better life for us," she says. "I'm family oriented and just spent five weeks visiting relatives in Ukraine." This tall drink of vodka (she's 5'10") took a break from studying business and marketing in college to get a full-time job as a model. "I have a real estate license and work as an agent as a hobby," admits the self-proclaimed workaholic. "Sometimes I'll have three bookings a day and I'm still not satisfied. I've also started taking acting classes and was in a movie, the comedy Jungle Juice. I play a hotel worker who tries to make sure that the guests are always drinking and having a good time." So how does the real Anka tie one on? "I get a table with a bunch of girlfriends at one of the hot South Beach clubs and we get wild until five in the morning," she says. "We'll get a bottle of champagne, spray people and get up on the tables and dance all night. Then we'll get into our swimsuits and go to the beach and sleep in the sun." When she's not painting the town red, the 21-year-old enjoys traveling the world and playing music on her keyboard at home. "I studied piano for five years and I used to compose," she says. "Music helps me relax."

We were floored when Miss February told us that she doesn't have a valentine. "We don't live in a perfect world, so there can't be a perfect guy for me," she says. "I go more for personality than looks." When we asked her if she would rather have sex or chocolate for Valentine's Day, she didn't miss a beat. "Chocolate can wait and is always accessible," she says, laughing. "You never know when you are going to have great sex!"

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Anka Romensky

Bust: 34c

Waist: 23

Hips: 35

Height: 5 10

Weight: 125

Birth Date: 9-16-80

Birthplace: Kiew, Ukraine

Ambitions: To work hard to succeed in my career, build a family and to encourage and help other in any way I can.

Turn-Ons: I love intelligent, positive, adventurous people with a good sence of humor and who share my love for life and music.

Turnoffs: Hatred, ignorence, diohonesty, violence and showoffs.

Travel Dream: To travel the world exploring, discovering and learning about other cultures accompanied by a man that I love. We would laugh and make love worldwide.

Favorite Quote: The only thing that's constant is change.

What Drives Me Wild: Skydiving, showboarding, skinny-clipping in the ocean and living on the edge.

