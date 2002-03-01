Tough Stuff

LIFE IS A CONTACT SPORT--GET YOUR CLOSET IN SHAPE

We live in a sports-crazed world. If you're the type of person who likes to drop out of a helicopter with a snowboard strapped to your feet, you damn well want people to know about your interests. Ditto for guys who buy trucks to get them to deadly rock faces--for a bit of fun. Naturally, athletic clothing has taken on new aesthetic significance, too. Sure, workout wear is tough and plenty flexible for all sorts of motion. But it's as good for hanging out as it is for hanging from a cliff. Comfort and flexibility are the new standards for everyday settings. And when it comes to breaking a sweat, athletic clothing is crucial--like in that pick-up joint called a gym. So clean out your locker and get ready to rock.

