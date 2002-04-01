Centerfolds on Sex: Rhonda Adams

It really turns me on when my guy is naked with a giant hard-on. First I kiss him softly on the lips. Then I lick his lips and kiss him more passionately while I touch his body everywhere and run my tongue around his mouth and other places. When my boyfriend is standing in the bathroom combing his hair and he's naked, I love to come from behind and play with his balls. I love the way they feel. And I love to kiss and lick them. I can't help it--they're just fun. I love to touch them. I don't think about it, I just do it. I guess I'm drawn to the male organ. Even around friends I know really well, I still touch him there. Not blatantly, of course.

My Favorite Sexual Games

When my ex-boyfriend was away for a long time, we'd have phone sex. I mainly did it for him, but sometimes I'd really get into it. Even with my boyfriend now, I'm always curious. Sometimes I ask him, ''Are you jerking off?'' My ex-boyfriend was always jerking off--even when I was there. Can you beat that? One of my current boyfriend's favorite things is for me to straddle him naked while he plays with my boobs and I jerk him off. He loves it when we do that. When a man comes on my boobs, it's very erotic, but only if I'm in love. Some men can do almost anything and it's sensuous. Sensual men can jerk off and it's exciting. But, then, everything they do is sensual and erotic. I find it sexy when my boyfriend comes on me, or when he pulls out and jerks off a little onto my stomach. It's so warm. It doesn't really bother me if he does it on my face or in my mouth, but I don't think I've ever swallowed an entire load all at once. If there's too much, I close my mouth and let it run down my chin.

