the princess takes off her glass slipper

Under the name Princess Superstar, Concetta Kirschner makes genre-crushing music that she calls flip-flop--best described as a mix of hip-hop, punk, techno, funk and electronica. Her new CD, Princess Superstar Is, is smart, funny and playfully pornographic. We called her up with some questions.

Playboy: You're always compared to someone else--you're called the female Eminem, the white Lil' Kim. What would you rather be known as? Princess Superstar: The hip-hop Iggy Pop, or the hip-hop Martha Stewart. Playboy: Pick one: Whitney or Mariah? Princess: I gotta say Whitney, because she is fucking insane. Playboy: But Mariah was just in the mental hospital. Princess: I know, but she doesn't get onstage and slur and be on drugs in front of millions of people--and get a billion-dollar deal. And Mariah has got to stop dressing like a teenager. Playboy: Tony Soprano or Homer Simpson? Princess: Homer! The Simpsons has inspired my art. I don't know if you remember the episode where Mr. Burns goes crazy about killing animals to make clothes--he sings a song that goes, ''See my vest, see my vest!'' and the vest is a gorilla's chest. I put that in my song Love/Hate to Be a Player: ''See my vest, see my vest, take it off, see my chest.'' Playboy: In Bad Babysitter, you sing: ''All right, kid, you gotta go to bed/I know it's only six, but my boy just came over, and he wants me to give him head/Sit his bare ass on the couch where you watch Small Wonder/Next time you see Vicki, the spot'll be sticky 'cause I sucked his dicky.'' That is a bad babysitter!

Princess: Actually, I was quite a good babysitter. I always made sure the kid was in bed before I did the more naughty stuff. Playboy: Is there anything you'd like to say now to the kids that you babysat? Princess: You're lucky you were babysat by Princess Superstar. How many other kids could say that? Playboy: Britney Spears' new thing is that she's ''not a girl, not yet a woman.'' Do you have any advice for her on how to grow up? Princess: I think Michael Jackson probably feels the same way--not a girl, not yet a woman. Maybe they could get together and. . . just go somewhere far away. Playboy: What do you care to say to the young men of America about your sex life? Princess: I need a date! I'm so busy, and it's been difficult for me to find the one. Somebody with a huge. . . brain. He's got to be into what he does, creative, sexy and not afraid to take risks--in life and in the nasty.

