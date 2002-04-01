suds? mandatory. duds? optional, why road-trip? babes, beaches and beer

There are dozens of popular spring break party locales jostling for the titles of best, biggest and booziest. The prize for longest spring break goes to South Padre Island, Texas, where the annual festivities start weeks before parties anyplace else. That's because Canadian spring break kicks off in mid-February, and South Padre is where the ice princesses go to thaw out. There is no better way to warm up than in round-the-clock bikini and wet T-shirt contests. After spending the year expanding their minds, college girls are ready to blow your brain. Most of the action is on the bay side of the island. There are seven miles of sand and legendary bayfront bars, such as Tequila Frog's (voted having the best wet T-shirt contest in town), Louie's Back Yard and, at the north end, Parrot Eyes. Bars auction off the right to douse T-shirt contestants--and the winners use fire hoses, not plant spritzers. Booze cruises head out from many of the bars and hotels, too. Wanna-Wanna and Boomerang Billy's push the envelope on the gulf side, where thunderous waves crash ashore. South Padre is every dorm-room fantasy come to life. These days, even the mousiest girls peel off their clothes at the pop of a beer can--and the resulting rush is addictive. So, too, if we can believe our eyes, are girl-on-girl action, public sex and threesomes. The whole point of spring break is, after all, to break some taboos.