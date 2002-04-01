Take Your Best Shots

BELLY UP TO THE BAR, GUYS, THE DRINKS ARE ON OUR PLAYMATES

Body shots? People have been doing them south of the border since the days of the Incas. The ritual is simple. A woman chooses a place on her body where she'd like to be salted. She then clenches a wedge of lime in her teeth. A lucky guy licks the salt, downs a shot of tequila and bites the lime, all followed by a kiss. Kind of sexy but pretty tame compared with today's sport--now the beverage of choice is consumed directly from the woman's body. This cultural phenomenon clearly called for additional study, so we asked some of our more convivial Playmates to name their best shots. Nicole Narain, who started our year right by posing as Miss January, painted a tantalizing image of how she would like a body shot. Nicole said she'd lie on her stomach and take it on her back. For her shot, Nicole would be inclined to go ''all the way'' and choose a screaming orgasm (Baileys Irish Cream, vodka and Kahlua). ''It would be more fun if you had a crowd watching, unless you were with Brad Pitt.'' If she were standing up downing shots, Nicole says she would pick sex on the beach--the same drink Tishara Cousino chose on page 153. Stacy Fuson (Miss February 1999), pictured here, admitted she's never done a body shot but loves posing ''with tequila running down my neck and shoulder and then dribbling on down my body. On a hot day, it's actually quite refreshing.'' Although she sees the upside to downing body shots in a party setting, Stacy is more inclined to explore the sensuous promise in a romantic situation. Think of it as pourplay. ''I'd try it in my belly button, lying down. If I were doing the sipping, I would choose Baileys Irish Cream. If someone were sipping it off me, maybe I'd call for a shot of Bacardi rum.'' The possibilities are bottomless, and that's what makes body shots so much fun. Read on for more Playmate hot spots. (text concluded on page 153) My Favorite Body Shot (continued from page 126)

Miss August 2001

Jennifer Walcott sees body shots as ''voyeuristic.'' Although she's been too shy to try one, she's watched other girls get them in Mexico. ''It's only a matter of time before I give in to temptation.'' When she does, Jennifer will opt for tequila and have it licked off her neck.

Miss November 2001

While working at a bar near Pittsburgh, Lindsey Vuolo became an expert on body shots. ''Kahlua and butterscotch schnapps was popular. On ladies' nights, the place got really wild.'' Lindsey's most memorable body shot was on a beach. ''I had a Jell-O shot right above my butt.''

Miss May 1999

For Tishara Cousino, a body shot is ''a neat thing to do when you're out with friends. I did it on my hand.'' Tishara also sees it as a ''cute foreplay thing.'' Sex on the beach (Chambord, Midori, pineapple juice and cranberry juice) would be her shot of choice.

Miss April 1995

''Body shots look like a fun thing, a totally voyeuristic experience'' says Danelle Folta. ''My secret fantasy would be to do it with a stranger, someone I'd never seen before and would never see again.'' Her fantasy spot? ''I'm a belly person,'' she says. Her shot would be vodka.

Miss October 2001

Stephanie Heinrich had her first body shot, an apple pucker (she thinks it's an apple-flavored martini), while welcoming in the new year at a nightclub in Cincinnati. For a romantic occasion, she would choose zinfandel sipped by--you guessed it--George Clooney.

Miss June 1995

For Rhonda Adams, body shots have been a vicarious thrill. She did her watching at a club in Fort Lauderdale. When she's ready to join in, Rhonda says that she will do it at a party with friends and stick to the traditional--tequila, lime and salt.

Miss September 2000

Kerissa Fare has done tequila on her neck with a girlfriend. But she sees body shots as more a social than sexual thing. ''But at a private party things could change,'' she says. ''Done the right way by the right person, it could definitely lead to intimacy.''

Miss May 1998

''Where you get a body shot depends on who you're with,'' says Deanna Brooks. Her shot of choice is a lemon drop (vodka, sugar and lemon juice) made with Ketel One. Her favorite spot is her neck--she leans back so the shot trickles down her chest.

Miss July 2001

Kimberley Stanfield did body shots at a party with a bunch of girls. ''We tried belly button shots of orange-flavored and vanilla-flavored vodka.'' Next time she plans a white wine body shot following a romantic dinner. A fireplace and a back rub are also part of Kimberley's fantasy.

Miss March 1994

Neriah Davis engaged in a tequila ritual that required ample cleavage. ''A group of girls and I were holding shot glasses between our boobs.'' Neriah likes the sting of tequila on her skin, but a blow job (Kahlua, amaretto, Baileys Irish Cream and whipped cream) is sexy, too.

Miss May 2001

''I live in Las Vegas, and I've seen body shots done many times,'' says Crista Nicole. As luck would have it, Crista's boyfriend has tended bar, so he's skilled at pouring shots. At home one night he set her up with a lemon drop. Her shot spot of choice was her belly button.

Miss February 2000

''At a party, I'd have it done off my neck or my belly button,'' says Suzanne Stokes, ''preferably using expensive tequila.'' But with someone special ''I'd do it in a more provocative spot. Then I would probably choose a kamikaze'' (vodka, Cointreau and Rose's lime juice).