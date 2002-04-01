The Vampires Bite Back

In Arabic Aaliyah means ''the highest, most-exalted one,'' so it's fitting she play the Queen of the Damned. The R&B sensation released three platinum albums, the first when she was 15, as well as the hit Are You That Somebody from the Dr. Dolittle soundtrack and the Oscar-nominated Journey to the Past from the film Anastasia. She recorded the hit Try Again for the movie Romeo Must Die and made her acting debut in that film opposite Jet Li. Aaliyah had begun working on the Matrix sequels before the small plane she was on crashed in the Bahamas last August, killing everyone on board. The death of this talented 22-year-old was a tragedy, and because her unfinished work in the Matrix sequels had to be scrapped, The Queen of the Damned will stand as her final film.