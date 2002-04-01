The Year in Music 2002

WE REWROTE THE BALLOT, CREATED NEW CATEGORIES AND LET THE READERS SPEAK

Maybe the Changes in the 2001 Ballot made our Readers more Adventurous. Bob Marley's One Love Reissue won an Award, as did Stevie Nicks, Fatboy Slim and Sum 41. The Dave Matthews Band cleaned up, winning Rock group and rock CD. And the Band's Drummer, Carter Beauford, Took Home the Rock Instrument-talist Prize. If Critics got a Little testy over teen Pop, our Readers honored Singers--Alicia Keys, Lee Ann Womack and Diana Krall. Notice a Lot of Women? we do, and we like it. And let's raise a celebratory fist to U2 for being inducted into Playboy's Hall of Fame.