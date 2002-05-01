Just about everywhere I look, I see victims of poker. They think they're playing a game of luck.

I don't just play poker--I analyze it, calculate odds, create software, run a website, write books, make videos. I even founded a university of poker. I'm obsessed.

I'm telling you this because I want you to believe me when I say that if you develop an eye for tells, your friends might as well turn their cards face up on the table. And who better to win money from than your poker buddies? They don't get half as mad as your enemies.

The Art of Deceit

Poker isn't like life, where you lie to people only once in a while, usually for their own good. Experienced players will do anything to throw you off their scent. Most players try to deceive you by acting weak when they are strong and strong when they are weak. First, figure out who's acting. Second, figure out what they're trying to get you to do. Third, disappoint them.

Shrugs and Sighs

A player who shrugs or sighs is almost always aware of what he's doing: He's trying to conceal his strong hand. He could turn his cards around and shout, "Take a look at that!" but it's doubtful the other players would call his bet. This tell is nearly always accurate.

Neat Stacks

Despite his best efforts to appear as a blank slate, an opponent may display involuntary tells that reveal his hand. For example, players often stack chips in a way that unconsciously reflects their playing style. When you see neat stacks, it indicates that your opponent has an accountant's mentality. He wants to make sure he gets good value when he risks his money. He may bluff, though he won't make daring bets. Unless you're sure he's bluffing, don't call this player (concluded on page 146)The Art of The Tell(continued from page 93) without a great hand. A player with neat stacks is often a good target for a bluff of your own.

A player who stacks his chips haphazardly is usually on the warpath. Expect liberal calling and betting, which means you can call with a fairly weak hand. This is a player you should almost never attempt to bluff.

Secret Glance at Chips

If you spot an opponent stealing a glance at his chips, you can assume he's considering a bet, and that's almost always because he has helped his hand. This isn't an act, because he doesn't realize you're watching him. He thinks you're looking at the card you just received. That's why you should never look at your cards as they arrive. Instead, watch your buddies as they watch their cards.

Breathing and Trembling

Many players believe that a trembling hand indicates a bluff. But in all the years I've played poker, this has never been the case. The shaking is a "calling reflex"--the natural release of tension that comes from connecting with a big hand. If an opponent who is staring at a card suddenly starts to tremble, look out. Fold anything but a monstrously strong hand.

Bluffers are less animated, more reserved, sometimes scarcely breathing (or even holding their breath). They become rigid to keep themselves from trembling, because they know most players see that as a sign of weakness. The bluffer doesn't want to do anything that would trigger a call.

Jittering and Other Losing Habits

One of my favorite tells is what I call jittering. For example, some players will tap their fingers on the table. If they do this habitually after they bet, it may not mean anything.

If you're unsure whether to call, let the tapping decide. If you reach for your chips and your opponent continues tapping, fold. It shows his lack of concern. If the tapping stops, call. Not everyone taps. Some players hum quietly to themselves, whistle softly or have fidgety feet (though you have to be sitting close to see that). But the principle is the same: If the action continues when you begin to call, fold your hand. If it stops, continue with the call. This single strategy has earned me hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Looking Away

A player who is staring at you is always less dangerous than one looking away. Many players who have strong hands look away as the action approaches because they're trying to appear uninterested or distracted. You can safely assume that your buddy is trying to make it safe for you to bet. It's likely if you do bet that you will be raised.

Players who stare at you are usually trying to prevent a bet. It's an attempt to intimidate you into thinking they're strong. Don't hesitate to bet medium hands. You'll likely get called by a weaker hand, and it's unlikely you'll be raised.

Reaching for Chips

Suppose it's your turn to act, and you spot an opponent reaching for his chips. This is an implied threat. Your buddy is saying, "I'm going to call your ass." But why would he give you that information before it's his turn? He's trying to manipulate you into not betting. His hand is weak. This tell can be especially profitable when you have a medium to strong hand but aren't sure whether it's too risky to wager. Reach for your chips while watching your friend out of the corner of your eye. If his hand conspicuously moves toward his chips, he wants to prevent your bet. Go ahead and wager. Conversely, if your buddy seems uninterested, that's a bad sign.

How to Win a Call

A player never plans on folding when a hand begins. He's eager to call. So before he throws his losing hand into the discards, do something. Anything. Knock over your chips, start humming, shift in your chair. This may not always work, but it's a free shot. If you have the better hand, anything you can do to lure your buddy into calling is worth the effort. Perhaps your apparent apprehension will trigger some instinct that says, "Why is he squirming? Good thing I noticed. I think I'll call and find out."

Sure, this is sneaky. But poker wouldn't be poker if you didn't go after everyone's money. If you feel bad, you can give all your winnings back after you cash out.

A Word to The Wise

Don't let your ego get in the way of winning with tells. For example, you may be tempted to say to a buddy, "I knew you were bluffing." Bad move. When you have a friend dead to rights, when you're sure he's bluffing, hesitate. Pretend to be unsure. If you tip off that you recognize a tell, he'll stop displaying it. That's also why you shouldn't lend this issue of Playboy to friends.