Trend Spotting

Shopping for clothes is confusing. We feel your pain--we've had seats at dozens of runway shows. That means we can help you cut through the clutter, narrow your buying and organize your closet. This year, there's a short list of must-have items. First up is something leather or suede. Leather used to be reserved for the cold seasons; now there are light versions for summer. As for shirts: Think stripes. Vertical stripes. Colorful stripes. When you're ready to dress down, set yourself apart with details only a designer can provide. Sports and street clothing benefit from lots of zippers, closures, cell-phone pockets and interesting collars. Keep in mind, too, that serious looks are back. That means suits. Obviously, they're great with a dress shirt and tie, but they also go with a polo shirt--or you can ditch the jacket, and your pants will make a good impression.